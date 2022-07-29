Last week, this column promised you a bit more about Gene Gratz, who wrote the Tupelo Daily Journal story about our railroad man.
It turns out that Gratz, a native of Dubuque, Iowa, moved to Tupelo in 1947 after earning his degree in journalism on the GI Bill from the University of Missouri. He became an announcer for WELO upon arriving. Several years later, he moved from broadcast journalism to the print side and became managing editor of the Daily Journal.
In 1948, he joined the Army Reserve in Tupelo. Later, he transferred to the 108th Calvary of the National Guard. In 1959, Gratz and his family moved to Oxford. By 1962, he had earned the rank of major.
We center on the events of Saturday, Sept. 29, 1962, in Oxford, days before James Meredith, an African-American student, enrolled in the University of Mississippi over the protests of then-Gov. Ross Barnett.
That day, Gratz, his wife and another couple traveled to Jackson to watch Ole Miss play Kentucky in Memorial Stadium, there on Woodrow Wilson Avenue. In an interview filmed in Oxford on Oct. 1, 2002, near the 40th anniversary of the campus melee, Gratz told his story.
He said he sat in the stands with his wife and friends, who were surrounded by a group from Tupelo and some folk from Oxford; all were cognizant of the “tense situation going on between Gov. Barnett and the president about James Meredith.”
At halftime, Barnett urged resistance.
At 5 a.m. Sunday, Gratz’s executive officer told the major to get in his uniform and come to Tupelo. Gratz and others spent most of Sunday waiting. Gratz returned home on Park Drive, north of campus that evening. About 8 p.m., Gratz said he heard the pop of what he believed were gas grenades. His daughter, who lived on campus at the time, called home and asked what to do. He told her to stay put. Shortly after he hung up the telephone, the executive officer called and instructed Gratz to go the the armory in Oxford.
Close to 10 p.m., another squadron arrived from Senatobia. Two others were on campus already. The commander sent those 200-300 soldiers to campus under the direction of Gratz, who knew the campus and could show them where to go — Sorority Row.
Gratz’s soldiers and their commander parked their trucks on what is Jackson Avenue at a roadside park. They unloaded and formed up to march down Sorority Row. About halfway up, someone yelled about gas, and everyone put on their gas masks. Soon, they arrived in front of the coliseum where the U.S. Marshals were located.
“… We were getting things tossed at us. I never did hear any rifle fire,” Gratz told the interviewer. “I never did. But there was rifle fire that night. Maybe by the time we got there, it was gone.”
About 1 a.m., someone yelled "charge," and the squadron took off through the circles, chasing the rioters past the Grove. Gratz and about 40 men wound up at the railroad bridge. The rioters stood on the other side and chunked garbage can lids, rocks, bricks and other objects at the soldiers under orders to remain on campus. In return, soldiers rolled gas grenades across the bridge toward the rioters.
Gratz said the wind was blowing from south to north, and the gas did nothing to the rioters; instead, the gas permeated the neighborhood adjacent to the campus. About 6 a.m., the commanding officer told Gratz and his men to go get the rioters.
The soldiers chased them all over nearby neighborhoods. They rounded up about 70 of them and marched them through the circle to turn the people over to the marshals. But Gratz took the name of every person his squadron arrested.
“Not a single one of them was an Ole Miss student,” he said. All of those arrested by his group were from South Mississippi, Alabama and Arkansas.
