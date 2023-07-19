NESHOBA COUNTY FAIR­­ – For 134 years now, the Neshoba County Fair has remained Mississippi’s premier political stump. Delivering a speech from the Founder’s Square Pavilion under the old oaks has long been a rite of passage for statewide politicians.

Newsletters

SID SALTER is a syndicated Mississippi columnist. Readers can contact him at sidsalter@sidsalter.com.

Tags

Recommended for you