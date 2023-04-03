Outgoing Speaker of the House Philip Gunn does not like the Mississippi Adequate Education Program (MAEP) formula.
“This formula has failed to ensure that money reaches the classroom,” Gunn said way back in 2016. “It has failed because it allows spending on administration to be abused.”
He has continued his harsh criticisms of MAEP, but during his 12-year reign as Speaker he has not been able to get a new formula adopted by the Legislature. Thus, MAEP continues to be the official funding vehicle for Mississippi’s public schools.
This year the Senate, led by Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, proposed to tweak the MAEP formula, then fully fund it at an additional cost of $181 million.
“We compete with the world,” Hosemann said in support of MAEP. “We fully intend for our kids to be competitive.”
That attempt was quickly Gunned down. Speaker Gunn said he was willing to increase funding for schools, but not via the MAEP formula. Last week he allowed the House to agree to add $100 million for school funding but forced it to be divvied out using a separate formula.
None of these funds may be used to give “superintendents, assistant superintendents, or principals” raises. As Gunn and House MAEP opponents apparently see it, principals, superintendents, and assistant superintendents in charge of key functions such as finance, curriculum, and transportation have little to do with school performance.
In reality, just as good teachers are essential, good principals, strong superintendents, and talented managers are necessary for good schools.
Here’s a major irony in this. In one of its more remarkable acts, the Legislature in 2016, with Gunn’s help, passed a law requiring all school superintendents to be appointed. The goal was to ensure professional leadership and competent management at all schools. These are the people Gunn and his minions don’t want to get raises or to have the means to give their principals raises.
Note, too, that although the state has extra billions of dollars in the bank, Gunn would not meet the Senate’s funding number.
Gunn’s required separate formula also shortchanges poorer school districts.
The MAEP formula was designed to supply equity funding so all schools could provide at least “adequate” education for students. To accomplish that, it provides extra funds for poorer school districts. Gunn’s plan simply divides up the money based on student enrollment. The extra bump that MAEP would have given to poorer schools will go to better off big schools.
Hosemann and his Senate colleagues wanted to make a statement on school funding by fully funding MAEP for just the third time.
In the end they were just glad to get the extra $100 million out of Gunn’s House.
"I have learned the secret of being content in any and every situation" – Philippians 4:12.
