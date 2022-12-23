The other day, Boyd Yarbrough popped into my office at the Oren Dunn City Museum with a beautiful portrait, nicely framed. At the photograph’s lower right-hand corner rested the name of the photographer: George Ambrester.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for December 2022

1 of 22
Leesha Faulkner

Leesha Faulkner

Newsletters

LEESHA FAULKNER is curator of the Oren Dunn City Museum. You may reach her at leesha.faulkner@tupeloms.gov.

Recommended for you