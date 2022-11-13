A fewer percentage of people voted in Mississippi in last week’s midterm elections than citizens in any other state, according to an analysis by the Washington Post.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for November 2022

1 of 15
Bobby Harrison

BOBBY HARRISON

Newsletters

BOBBY HARRISON is Mississippi Today’s senior Capitol reporter and was a longtime Capitol reporter for the Daily Journal. Readers can contact him at (601) 946-9931 or bharrison@mississippitoday.org.

Recommended for you