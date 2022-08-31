Peter Funt

PETER FUNT

It wasn’t exactly breaking news back in June, but it did stir interest among journalists when CNN’s new boss, Chris Licht, conceded, “Something I have heard from both people inside and outside the organization is complaints we overuse the ‘Breaking News’ banner.” The term, he told his staff, “has become such a fixture on every channel and network that its impact has become lost on the audience.”

PETER FUNT is a TV host, writer and speaker. Readers can contact him at media@candidcamera.com.

