STARKVILLE­­ ­­­­­— Even before global headlines seized on the fact that for the first time in a half-century, China’s mammoth population was in decline, Fiscal Year 2023 U.S. agricultural trade projections were down overall and specifically down with China.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for January 2023

1 of 24
Sid Salter

SID SALTER

Newsletters

SID SALTER is a syndicated Mississippi columnist. Readers can contact him at sidsalter@sidsalter.com.

Recommended for you