Recently the Mississippi Senate convened a series of hearings on the status of women, children and families in our state. Many issues impacting the healthy development of young children and their mothers were brought to the forefront for discussion.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for November 2022

1 of 26
Cathy Grace

Grace

Newsletters

CATHY GRACE, Ed.D, is co-director of the Graduate Center for the Study of Early Learning at the University of Mississippi. You can reach her at cwgrace@olemiss.edu.

Recommended for you