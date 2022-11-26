Recently the Mississippi Senate convened a series of hearings on the status of women, children and families in our state. Many issues impacting the healthy development of young children and their mothers were brought to the forefront for discussion.
In some cases, alarming statistics were presented around the current health of a high percentage of pregnant mothers and the anticipated increase in the number of babies born as a result of the repeal of Roe v. Wade. Many of the births are projected to be to low income mothers with limited postnatal care.
Solutions were presented and are under consideration. If any of the solutions being considered are implemented, it will result in doing business differently than we are currently, and in saving lives.
At almost the same time, Gov. Tate Reeves announced, on two separate two occasions, new industry was coming to the state with high dollar jobs attached. This is great news for some who will have the skills and education to successfully compete for and receive one of them. I wonder where they will move from to take the positions — Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana or other more exotic locations such as Virginia or North Carolina? How will Mississippians fare?
As the topic of discussion at the senate hearings moved from the issues related to health care to the connection between accessibility of child care and workforce development as well as the sustained employment of workers, sobering statistics were presented that easily pointed out the connection between the current problems with employment and lack of child care.
Recently, in the Daily Journal, it was reported Gov. Reeves has listed as a priority in his state budget recommendations the elimination of the current requirement that parents must apply for child support services to receive a child care voucher. The elimination of this requirement has long been awaited.
If approved by the Legislature, it will be a life-changing move that will positively impact thousands of children and their mothers. More women in low income households will be able to go to work or school and not have the constant worry of care for their child. More young children in low income households will be guaranteed a stable, safe and positive learning environment in which to spend the critical early years in developing the skills needed for later school success.
This is developing both the current and future workforce and ensuring Mississippians will be able to compete for the new jobs coming to our state.
The removal of the child support regulation as well as an increase in the percentage of TANF funding which can legally be used for child care for eligible individuals who are working or in school will be a welcome to families struggling to provide just basics for the family. These two things, coupled with the governor’s proposed child care tax credit, will provide much needed relief to families and will enable them to move forward in securing more education and better jobs.
These better days for working parents who need child care may be stymied by the lack of child care. It is being reported statewide that child care shortages are significant and, in some counties, almost non-existent. The main reasons are low wages and no employee benefits as compared to the offers now being made by fast food chains for workers.
In some cases the hourly wage difference is $3, which is significant when budgeting to care for a family. The low wage problem is a national one and has been tackled in many states, some more successfully than others. As with any adjustment to one part of a system, the ramifications are felt throughout.
Creative thinking will be needed and reviewing proven models in other states will help as we move forward to address this reality and give our populace a fighting chance in acquiring the newly announced jobs and those in the future.
CATHY GRACE, Ed.D, is co-director of the Graduate Center for the Study of Early Learning at the University of Mississippi. You can reach her at cwgrace@olemiss.edu.