Senate Bill 2224 introduced by Sen. Kevin Blackwell of Southaven passed the Senate by a unanimous vote. After adopting amendments, the bill passed the House by a vote of 111 to 5. The Senate unanimously concurred with the House amendments and sent the apparently uncontroversial bill to Gov. Tate Reeves for approval.
On Wednesday of last week, Reeves vetoed the bill and sent the Legislature a stern message:
“SB 2224 would empower the (Insurance) Commissioner to invalidate the terms of contracts between private parties and make the Commissioner the rate czar for healthcare in Mississippi.” The message further claimed the bill would “erode the free market in exchange for bureaucratic control,” violate state constitution provisions prohibiting impairment of contracts, and violate provisions of the 14th amendment to the U.S. Constitution guaranteeing due process.
Wow! Who knew the Republican majority in the Senate and House were so ignorant that they would overwhelmingly pass such a defective law?
Sen. Blackwell, who chairs the Senate Medicaid Committee and serves as a member of the Senate Insurance Committee, Sen. J. Walter Michel of Ridgeland, who chairs the Senate Insurance Committee, Rep. Henry Zuber III of Ocean Springs who chairs the House Insurance Committee, and other members of those committees should be ashamed for wanting to empower a czar, erode free markets and violate constitutions.
Or maybe not.
Another section of the governor’s veto message sheds some light: “Senate Bill 2224 was no doubt motivated by the recent and highly publicized contractual impasse between a large healthcare provider and the largest private insurer in the state.”
Oh, so this has roots in the dispute between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi and the University of Mississippi Medical Center?
Hmmm.
Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney was in favor of the bill. He said it would give his office the authority to look into possible payment discrepancies among healthcare insurance providers.
Speaking to the North Jackson Rotary Club last week, he described this scenario. A Southaven resident insured by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee gets a lower insurance payment for treatment by a Southaven provider than for the same treatment provided by a Memphis provider. The only difference is BCBS Tennessee would transfer administration of the claim to BCBS Mississippi. Chaney said he wants to know what happens to the difference in payments. SB 2224, he said, would give him authority to look into it.
State law already designates the commissioner as the regulator over insurance providers with an additional mission to protect consumers. Blackwell’s bill is intended to help the commissioner accomplish that mission.
The governor, citing the BCBS dispute with UMMC in his prodigious veto message, raises questions. Does the state’s “largest private insurer” oppose giving commissioners such authority?
It will be interesting to see if the governor’s rant keeps all those supportive legislators from overriding his veto.
“Do not merely listen to the Word, and so deceive yourselves. Do what it says.” – James 1:22.
BILL CRAWFORD is a syndicated columnist from Jackson. Readers can contact him at crawfolk@gmail.com.