Red and blue America have been headed in opposite directions on school choice, with Republicans passing broad education savings account expansions in states like Arizona, Iowa, Florida, and Indiana while Democrats have shut down small school choice programs for disadvantaged students in Illinois and Nevada.

Newsletters

PHIL KERPEN is the president of American Commitment and the author of “Democracy Denied.” Kerpen can be reached at phil@americancommitment.org.

Tags

Recommended for you