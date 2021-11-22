On the table by my reading chair is a well thumbed copy of "A Mencken Chrestomathy." It is to a curmudgeon what "Guideposts" is to a Methodist. I will lend you a book (if you leave a grandchild or bird dog as collateral), but this one stays with me.
H.L. Mencken was to American journalism what that nightmare of a thesis advisor was to your education. You hate, fear and loathe the cuss, but in retrospect you realize that you learned more from him in a week than from your favorites in a year. He was brilliant, erudite, fearless, confident-beyond-arrogant, provocative — but never boring. His forte was butchering sacred cows.
Recently upon a midnight dreary, I revisited a favorite piece, "In Memoriam: W.J.B." Willam Jennings Bryan was low-hanging fruit for a satirist, but HLM's takedown tops that of all your history professors and supercilious graduate assistants combined. If you appreciate wicked wit, look it up. Mencken was the Bill Maher of the Age of Print.
WJB was the Democratic presidential nominee in 1896, 1900 and 1908. His riveting rhetoric endeared him to prairie populists, laborers and farmers, but frightened conservatives, bankers and businessmen. His most infamous cause was inflating the currency by returning the U.S. to a monetary system based on both silver and gold. The details are arcane, but poor people benefit from inflation while the wealthy are hurt by it. Typical American conservatism kept Bryan's appeal restricted to those who needed cheap money and those in the silver mining industry.
WJB went on to serve in Congress and in Woodrow Wilson's cabinet, and retired from politics after resigning as Wilson's Secretary of State in protest of Wilson's drift toward belligerence in the Great War. To support himself, he turned to lecturing on the Chautauqua circuit. If he had restricted himself to monetary policy and anti-imperialism, history would have been kind to him. In economics and foreign policy, he was ahead of his time. (U.S. intervention in WWI absent a compelling national interest was regrettable. It led directly to WWII and the nuclear age.) Unfortunately for his legacy, he became increasingly mesmerized by fundamentalist Christianity, and it led to his public humiliation at Dayton, Tennessee, in 1925.
When teacher John Scopes was put on trial for doing what a good teacher does despite Tennessee’s law to the contrary, the case attracted national attention. The South has been an object of morbid curiosity and a target of derisive humor for generations, and we periodically decide to feed the trolls, I guess. In any event, Tennessee forbade its public school teachers from teaching pupils about Darwinism. Scopes put honesty and devotion to duty ahead of pleasing the yokels in the Legislature and was duly prosecuted, convicted and fined. His trial captured the imagination of a nation always ready to see Southerners make asses of themselves. This time, however, famous trial lawyer Clarence Darrow and famous washed up politician turned lecturer Bryan showed up to steal the spotlight. Mencken sat in the gallery, savored the show and sent dispatches to the papers on the East Coast. It was quite a show.
Darrow volunteered to defend Scopes. Not to be out done, Bryan volunteered to prosecute him. Mencken volunteered to watch the show and share it with the world. There was no question of Scopes’ guilt, and the trial became a stage for the advocates of tradition and poetic myth vs. those for truth and science to square off and enlighten the world.
Space limitations prevent a recapitulation here, but Darrow called Bryan the prosecutor to the stand as an expert witness in his self-proclaimed role as an authority on the Bible. The result was a disaster for Bryan, and he left the courtroom a laughing stock. He died six days later.
Mencken's dismissal of Bryan as a buffoon is easy to accept, but misleading. Some of Bryan's ideas were progressive: no protective tariff, easy money policies, anti-imperialism, anti-war, etc. In another age, he might have been a Nobel Laureate. In his own, he became Don Quixote.