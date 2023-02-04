Following the death of my friend, Hassell Franklin, I remembered sitting at my desk at CREATE Foundation over 20 years ago when a call was transferred to me from Jeannie Parks. She said, “Hold the line for Mr. Franklin.” I assumed he was calling me to discuss a charitable matter. He said, “Juanita, I called to thank you for the note you sent me. You have touched my heart.”

JUANITA FLOYD is senior vice president of finance and administration at the CREATE Foundation and a community columnist. Readers can contact her at juanita@createfoundation.com.

