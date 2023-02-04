Following the death of my friend, Hassell Franklin, I remembered sitting at my desk at CREATE Foundation over 20 years ago when a call was transferred to me from Jeannie Parks. She said, “Hold the line for Mr. Franklin.” I assumed he was calling me to discuss a charitable matter. He said, “Juanita, I called to thank you for the note you sent me. You have touched my heart.”
We talked a long time about my note that said:
“Mr. Franklin, I have just finished reading the book, 'American Insurrection.' Not only did reading the book enlighten me on the James Meredith and Ole Miss history, but also, on the role you played in shaping our history. I thought of the words of Professor Booker T. Washington who said, ‘In all things that are purely social we can be as separate as the fingers, yet one as the hand in all things essential to mutual progress.
"Mr. Franklin, your acts during that time (crisis) reflect those powerful words — because I see that as a leader of the National Guard unit and as a leader in the community and state — you did the things that were and are essential to mutual progress for all races. As an African-American who arrived on the campus of Ole Miss some twenty years later — and who didn’t really realize all that it took for me to be there — I say thank you. My prayer is that the blessings of the Lord continue to overtake you for your heroic deeds many years ago. Juanita”
Who would have thought the chairman and CEO of one of the largest, privately owned furniture manufacturers in the nation would become my friend in spite of the differences of our skin color, age differences and socio-economic status?
Whatever I was involved in, he was very supportive. He called me on many occasions to encourage and discuss my written articles published in the Daily Journal.
My son, Taylor, attended Mississippi State and worked for the Mullens. On gameday, Taylor took me not only to the Mullens’ skybox but to Mr. Franklin’s, Mr. Bobby Martin’s and Mr. Mickey Holliman’s skyboxes, as well. Taylor always visited them to say hello. Many of the remarks during the homegoing service of Mr. Franklin were about the beautiful relationship of those three gentlemen, and all of them happened to serve on the CREATE board. The Lord blessed me to have a personal friendship with all three.
I received another call from Jeannie Parks — “Hold the line for Mr. Franklin.” He said, “Juanita, I love your book, ‘Summer of 1969’. I see where books have been donated to school districts in your area. I want those books given to students in my school district.”
I told him the price. He said, “No problem. Let me check with the superintendent to see how many books we will need for second graders.” He later called to tell me the number of books needed. He had arranged a distribution of books with he and I presenting to the students. There was a write up in the Chickasaw Journal about our presentation.
I was invited by Bob Scott in Houston to speak to the Exchange Club about CREATE and about my personal story. Jeannie Parks called. “Hold the line for Mr. Franklin." He said, "Juanita, just wanted you to know I rearranged my schedule so I can attend the meeting.” Wow!
In a society where there is so much division — so much hate — the odds were I would not have developed a relationship with Mr. Franklin, the perfect gentleman who always kissed me on my cheek. I would not have developed a relationship with Jeannie Parks, his assistant, because we always talked before Mr. Franklin came on the line. But, because of love and respect for each other, relationships were developed.
Can you build a relationship with someone who might not look like you, nor have the means as you do? You be the judge.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.