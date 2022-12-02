It has been years since my family last dealt with the “pictures with Santa” pageantry, but Saint Nick impersonators remain an integral part of Christmas for Americans.
Parents feel compelled to honor the tradition of dumping tiny tots in Santa’s lap, even if they’re not emotionally ready for the experience. I wish I hadn’t sold my Child Psychology textbook back to the college bookstore, or I would explain why kids who think nothing of sticking a fork in an electrical outlet or inviting a rabid wolverine into the house are suddenly in fight-or-flight-or-wet-your-pants mode over a jovial old man who surrounds himself with elves and candy canes.
Yes, shrieking and bawling are the immediate result of encounters with Kris Kringle, but the traumatizing life event also creates repressed memories that pop up unexpectedly in adulthood. (“The ocean – it’s shaking like a bowlful of jelly! I can’t help it – I’m going A.W.O.L. from the Navy!”)
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Christmas songs for Mississippi weather
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
PAT BAGLEY: China Protests
By PAT BAGLEY | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE WHAMOND: Elon turn off
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
RICK MCKEE: 2024 Leftovers
RICK MCKEE: 2024 Leftovers
By RICK MCKEE | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE GRANLUND: Charles Schulz 100th tribute
By DAVE GRANLUND | Syndicated cartoonist
JOHN DARKOW: Qatar's Human Rights
By JOHN DARKOW | Syndicated cartoonist
BOB ENGLEHART: Thanksgiving 2022
BOB ENGLEHART: Thanksgiving 2022
By BOB ENGLEHART | Syndicated cartoonist
DICK WRIGHT: GOP Thanksgiving
By DICK WRIGHT | Syndicated cartoonist
GARY MCCOY: Miss American Trans
By GARY MCCOY | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE WHAMOND: Republican focus
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
RICK MCKEE: The First Thanksgiving
By RICK MCKEE | Syndicated cartoonist
PAT BAGLEY: Crypto Magic Beans
By PAT BAGLEY | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Death by politics
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MONTE WOLVERTON: Fall of Crypto and Social Media
By MONTE WOLVERTON | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Philip Gunn did it ALEC's way
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
DAVE WHAMOND: Be Careful What You Wish For, McCarthy
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
DICK WRIGHT: DeSantis Win
By DICK WRIGHT | Syndicated cartoonist
RIVERS: Red wave
By RIVERS | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE WHAMOND: Morning in America
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
RIVERS: Remember Them
By RIVERS | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: RIP Dick Hall
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Powerball could save government
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Mississippi Special Legislative Session
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
PAT BAGLEY: Root of Inflation
By PAT BAGLEY | Syndicated cartoonist
R.J. MATSON: Realist Art Inspired By Hammer Attack On Pelosi
By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
RICK MCKEE: It's the Economy, Stupid
By RICK MCKEE | Syndicated cartoonist
R.J. MATSON: Trick Or Treaters Dress As US Voters
R.J. MATSON: Trick Or Treaters Dress As US Voters
By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Game Day at JSU
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Coach Prime's miracles
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
Some Santa impersonators (motto: “I’m not a morbidly obese peeping Tom, but I play one at the local mall”) volunteer for the pure joy of seeing children’s faces light up. Other Santa surrogates don the iconic red suit to earn extra money. (Granted, in today’s economy, “extra” money is what Bigfoot and Elvis would use to purchase a unicorn for their UFO.)
I’m glad there are still job opportunities for Santa Clauses, considering retailers’ self-checkout mentality. (“Put on this cap, make yourself a vague promise, make way for the next kid. Buh-bye.”)
Physical disabilities are no roadblock to those truly committed to serving as a mall Santa. The agencies that book Santas do, however, frown on applicants with dyslexia. Being upfront about that cuts down on posting a “Santa wanted” sign and having guys with cloven hooves and pitchforks showing up for auditions.
An article in the “New York Post” recommended Santa roleplaying as a side hustle for college students, but I think the job is more suited for seasoned individuals with experience as fathers or grandfathers. Eight hours of putting up with snotty noses, sticky hands, beard-tugging, mile-long lists, mystery smells and awkward questions (“If you can visit every home in the world in one night, how come it has taken my dad more than three years to go to the corner store for a pack of cigarettes?”) would make the young guys’ reproductive system implode.
Yes, some spoiled brats issue totally unreasonable demands, so it’s heartwarming when one is well grounded in reality. Like the little girl who was patient enough to put off a pony until next Christmas. (“I know that THIS year I need to prioritize having Santa make my 10th-story apartment pony-accessible.”)
Santa impersonators have to do an amazing job of hemming and hawing when presented with a budget-busting wish list. “I’ll check into that.” “Let me see what I can do.” “I would hate to disappoint a good little boy or girl.” Toss in the occasional “I’ll have to circle back,” “infrastructure” and “democracy,” and Santa would qualify for Secret Service protection!
On the other hand, do you know who is the most powerful person in the world? Elon Musk? China’s Xi Jinping? Wrong. It’s a ready-to-retire Santa who gives parents that reindeer-in-the-headlights look by rubberstamping everything on the little darlings’ wish list.
I wouldn’t call them evil masterminds, but their “Ho ho ho” sure sounds more like “Bwahahaha.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.