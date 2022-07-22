Folk around here called him “Polly.” William Harrison Polsgrove lived in Tupelo a goodly portion of his life. His family buried him here in 1966 at Tupelo Memorial Gardens. Originally, he migrated from Fulton County, Kentucky.
But Polly’s story goes much deeper.
A story in the May 12, 1950, Tupelo Daily Journal, reveals a little more. Reporter Gene Gratz told the story. By the way, Gratz became a story about a decade later, and I’ll tell that one in a future column.
Back to Polly’s tale. Polly worked for 50 years for the Gulf, Mobile and Ohio Railroad as a freight agent and telegraph operator. He spent more than 29 years of that time with the GM&O here in Tupelo. Gratz interviewed Polly less than a week before he retired.
Gratz noted that once Polly retired, he would have served longer than anyone in the Okolona-Cairo, Ill., division of the GM&O. On top of that, Polly retired as the oldest telegrapher in the railroad company’s division.
Polly’s career began near his hometown of Jordan, Kentucky, in Fulton County, where he said he worked as a telegrapher for the GM&O’s mother railroad, the Mobile and Ohio at the tender age of 17. Now, ancestry.com has Polly’s birth date as May 26, 1882. That same month and year the officials of the M&O opened the final Cairo, Ill., leg of the railroad. A portion of that leg ran right through Jordan.
Remember, the M&O stood as the railroad that practically built Tupelo, coming through what would become the All-America City. Workers laid the first line in Tupelo back in 1859, a little more than a decade before Tupelo became incorporated and about seven years before the state of Mississippi carved out Lee County from portions of Itawamba and Pontotoc counties.
At the age of 24, he married Della Bellew in Hickman, Kentucky, the seat of Fulton County. He traveled up and down the railroad’s line during his career and lived in various places — including Union City, Tennessee; Jackson, Tennessee; and Murphreesboro, Illinois — and settled in Tupelo with his family in 1920.
Most of his career, Polly spent watching and working with steam locomotives. In 1949, the GM&O became the first major railroad company in North America to switch to diesel engines — the year before Polly retired. He told Gratz, “I don’t like a diesel, but there’s no use dodging the issue. They represent great progress and a tremendous saving in fuel.”
During those 50 years of working for the railroad, Polly estimated he walked about 15 miles a day. In Tupelo, he walked the railroad yard and the tracks that extended nearly two miles from the GM&O depot, which would have been just south and across the tracks from where the Tupelo Farmers’ Depot is located today.
Census data shows that Polly and his wife lived on Green Street in Tupelo after his retirement. In the years after Gratz wrote this story, two of his sisters and two of his brothers died. They either lived in Fulton County, Kentucky, or in Union City, Tennessee.
Polly died on June 20, 1966, at the age of 84, a full 16 years after he retired. His wife, Della, lived until the age of 97. She died on Oct. 21, 1979, in Tupelo. She is buried next to her husband.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.