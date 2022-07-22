Leesha Faulkner

Leesha Faulkner

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Folk around here called him “Polly.” William Harrison Polsgrove lived in Tupelo a goodly portion of his life. His family buried him here in 1966 at Tupelo Memorial Gardens. Originally, he migrated from Fulton County, Kentucky.

Newsletters

LEESHA FAULKNER is curator of the Oren Dunn City Museum. You may reach her at leesha.faulkner@tupeloms.gov.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus