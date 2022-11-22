Since I began working in homeless services in 2017, I have seen many heartbreaking situations where people are sleeping in absolutely terrible conditions that are unsafe and hazardous to their physical and mental health. You can help us in creating a system where this grim reality does not have to exist in our community.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development definition of homelessness includes individuals or families staying in a place not meant for human habitation (unsheltered) and those in an emergency or domestic violence shelter (sheltered). These situations include homeless veterans sleeping under bridges, families with children staying in vehicles or groups of individuals staying in tent encampments.
I am often asked how the homeless find themselves in these situations and honestly it can be for a myriad of reasons. No two situations are the same. For many, homelessness begins when an important relationship within their life breaks down. It could be a family, friend or work relationship that suddenly leaves them cut off from the support system they normally would have access to.
Especially during our current climate, a lost job and one or two missed paychecks would put many of us in a financial bind that might require us to ask for help, but what if you didn’t have anyone within your immediate circle you could ask?
According to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, lack of affordable housing and lost income are the two largest causes of homelessness in the United States. However, we should also note that there is a portion of the homeless population who have disabilities, mental health and substance use issues that experience barriers to treatment and supportive housing.
As our society has been transitioning out of the pandemic, homeless service providers have noticed a few new trends within the homeless population. One trend is that our local homelessness population has increased slightly after seeing a steady decline before the pandemic. Each year our community implements a census on homelessness called the Point-in-Time Count or PIT Count. During the PIT Count homeless service providers in our area do their due diligence to count every person experiencing sheltered or unsheltered homelessness. The PIT Count is used as a reference point for us to ground our conversations in and design our action plan around, but since homelessness also tends to be transient, we realize that it is only a starting point.
The PIT Count is divided into five regions with the Northeast region consisting of 19 counties, such as Lee, Alcorn and Lowndes counties. During the 2021 PIT Count, 87 people were counted throughout the Northeast region. In 2022, that number rose to 110 people.
The trend that is giving homeless service providers the most concern is that we are seeing more elderly individuals become homeless compared to what we have experienced before. Due to the cost increase for basic needs that Jason mentioned earlier more elderly individuals are being priced out of housing and there is a lack of availability and affordability at senior living facilities.
Emergency shelters are becoming nursing homes and care facilities when they were never designed to fulfill that role. We are also seeing more elderly individuals becoming unsheltered which can cause even greater physical health risks. Also, we are seeing more women becoming homeless than ever before. Typically, women who are experiencing housing issues can find a friend or family member to stay with until restabilized, but if those friends and family members are also experiencing financial difficulties then that safety net would not be accessible.
During Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week we not only want to shed light on the issues of hunger and homelessness, but also the agencies that are working together to address these issues. In Northeast Mississippi we are fortunate to have organizations such as The Salvation Army, Mississippi United to End Homelessness (MUTEH), SAFE, Inc, Showers of Love, Tree of Life Clinic, Alabaster Bag Ministry, United Way of NEMS, and Saints’ Brew to name a few. These agencies are providing shelter, outreach, housing, case management, healthcare, food, and other resources to our homeless population.
However, these agencies can’t do it alone. Community issues need community solutions. We invite you to join our efforts in building a collaboration where no one in our community has to be homelessness and the resources they need will be available to them. You are welcome to join the Tupelo Homeless Task Force, or participate in street outreach with MUTEH’s team, or volunteer at the Salvation Army or Showers of Love.
If you are not able to volunteer your time, please consider monetary or supply donations to these wonderful agencies especially during the holiday season, but all throughout the year as well.
The holiday season can be extremely difficult for our community’s vulnerable population but also for the service providers that work with them. Sometimes we as a society need to help the helpers, and this is a wonderful time of year to do that.
HANNAH MAHARREY is executive director of the Mississippi Balance of State Continuum of Care and the Chairperson of the City of Tupelo Homeless Task Force. Email her at hmaharrey@msbos.org.