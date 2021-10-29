This is the time of year when students across the nation are often re-evaluating their initial choice of a college major based on any number of variables. One of the considerations is that it will soon be time to select classes for the spring and continuing in a less than well-suited major could result in an accumulation of classes that do not fit another mold.
Other facets include one’s happiness or goodness-of-fit with his or her current major and eventual career path. Finally, some students just find another area for which they find genuine passion.
Ideally, all students would initially identify with a field for which they find true happiness and follow that trajectory to its completion without any detours along the way. However, the reality is that very few students who enter college directly from high school have had enough experience or exposure to the wide variety of learning opportunities available to have any real grasp on what will suit them for a major, let alone a career that will last a lifetime.
According to an article recently published by FRANK.org, “at least 80% of college students change their major throughout their college education.” Some of the reasons detailed included:
• Lack of interest in current topics
• Limited understanding of information shared
• Concern over lack of viable job opportunities after graduation
• Pressure from home to have selected the original major
The latest data from the U.S Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the following top five occupational openings for jobs that require a degree, projected through 2030.
For those interested in business, management and sales, the top three anticipated careers are operations managers, accountants and analysts.
Computer and engineering jobs are led by software developers, computer systems analysts and civil engineers.
Education, social service and legal jobs are expected to be led by elementary and secondary education teachers followed by preschool teachers.
Healthcare occupations available in this late COVID domain are led by registered nurses, laboratory technicians and physicians.
Media, arts and sports areas are led by coaches, public relations specialists and graphic designers.
However, despite what all the data may project or proclaim, it is essential that students find a major that leads to a career that offers a goodness of fit both financially and emotionally.
One way to help students realize their dream is to help them determine their path. Frank.org suggests students make a list of the following:
• What do I like?
• What am I good at?
• Does this major lead to a job with financial security?
• Am I excited to study this?
Other suggestions include having students talk to a professional in the field of interest to gauge his or her thoughts and advice. Talking to students actively in the major is another recommendations to get a “boots on the ground” feel.
Finally, if at all possible, volunteering in some way to get a feel for the general requirements and expectations and overall tempo can offer prospective students a better insight into what could become their eventual daily lives.
Deciding on what one plans to do with his or her professional life from the vantage point of limited exposure, faced with an ever expanding score of options is daunting, to say the least. Understanding what trends are predicting to appreciate the job vacancy density and financial rewards, in addition to some in-depth analysis of personal preferences and strengths offer good, initial guides to help students begin to hone in on what majors may best fit their needs.
Finally, even with all of this sage advice, it is perhaps most critical for students to understand that the flexibility to change one’s mind and associated major is in no way an indication of weakness but rather an indication of a growing intellect, just beginning to flex its neurons.