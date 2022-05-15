Serving as your state senator for District 6 in Lee and Itawamba counties, I am extremely proud of the $7.6 million in funding I was able to secure with help from the House delegation on behalf of our constituents to enhance our quality of life and safety.
One of the most important issues our counties and cities face is their ability to provide a sense of safety and security. We obtained $500,000 for McCullough Boulevard in Tupelo to rehab the curbed median and lighting so the highly-trafficked area will be safer for all drivers. We also secured $500,000 for Endville Road in Tupelo for improvements to ensure the safety of students attending school on that road.
Additionally, we received $200,000 to assist the city of Baldwyn in paying for the construction of a satellite fire station and $100,000 for improvements to Windance Drive necessary to support a new businesses. We also acquired $150,000 for the Red Hill Community in Lee County to construct storm shelters and renovate the community center.
We will be able to enhance the quality of life for residents across District 6 in many meaningful ways. We were able to secure $500,000 for renovations to Ballard Park in Tupelo, including building an all-inclusive playground for those with mental and physical disabilities and upgrading the west side of the park to accommodate larger groups in the amphitheater and pavilion areas. We also received $50,000 for Houston Community Park in Itawamba County to help them purchase playground equipment for the children in their area.
Our district is fortunate to have secured so many well-funded projects from the 2022 Mississippi legislative session. With the Elvis Presley Birthplace being Mississippi’s No. 1 non-gaming tourist destination, I believe it is important to provide the best experience possible for the guests visiting this landmark. We obtained $250,000 to assist the city of Tupelo with increasing accessibility to the site’s new overlook that is difficult to access, as it requires visitors to climb a steep hill. This money will go towards creating a turnaround where buses and other vehicles will be able to drop guests off at the overlook.
Two additional quality of life projects were funded for our our area, including $100,000 to assist Mississippi Hills Heritage Area Alliance, whose goal is to educate locals and tourists alike on the distinctive cultural landscape of the Mississippi Hills, and $250,000 to help the city of Saltillo with infrastructure improvements.
In addition to the local projects, I was proud to vote in support of multiple ARPA bills that will allow signifiant improvements to our region's infrastructure. With Mississippi receiving such a large amount of money from the federal government, it was important to me to ensure we appropriated those funds responsibly in ways that would bring lasting changes to our community.
We allocated $450 million in grants for cities and counties to improve their water, wastewater and stormwater infrastructure and $300 million for rural water associations to improve drinking water systems. In addition, we set aside $100 million for improvements on our roads and bridges, $12 million in aid for our hospitals after battling COVID-19 on the frontlines, and $25 million to our health care providers to strengthen and improve access to the health care system in our state.
I am humbled and proud to be given the opportunity to represent such a vibrant, diverse district, and I want to thank each of you for the opportunity to serve as your elected representative. Feel free to reach out to me if I can ever be of assistance to you or your families.