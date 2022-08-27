As the new school year once again joins the conversation, it is important to remember the focus of an education. It is not about the structure of the school day, the organization of the school week or even the school year.
School is not designed to establish friend groups, social clubs or extra-curricular activities. Its objective is independent of transportation, meal delivery and class size. Schools are created and designed to provide students with an education.
Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for the definition of an education to be expanded to include so many subobjectives that the initial focus is blurred.
Schools are established to provide an enhanced understanding of the world and, ideally, position the students with the knowledge and appreciation to use their education to better themselves as well as those around them. Granted, it takes some definitive foundational work to get to the next steps.
Students must learn to read and write (type) to be able to communicate effectively and understand others’ feedback. They need a developed level of mathematical fluency in order to function in traditional society and rely upon this baseline to expand their analytical influence. They also need a broad exposure to a variety of disciplines to better understand the world around them and appreciate what’s happened over time in order to predict what may be yet to come. Understanding the basic premise of scientific inquiry, for example, helps students broaden their vocabulary and functional understanding of both the physical world as well as the chemical constituents that establish that composition.
However, independent of the selective components, education is much like a baking recipe. It’s important that one have the right composition of ingredients in a workable order in order to create the perfect outcome, a cake that tastes good and rises in the pan. It cannot easily be dissected as to say that this or that component is more important as a cake without flour would be just as disastrous as a cake without eggs.
Ultimately, the goal of an effective educational institution (school) is to help students learn to think independently. High performing schools are not about arbitrary test scores on a spreadsheet, they are about establishing strong and reliable foundations upon which students of all backgrounds and abilities can build their intellectual capacity in order to maximize their understanding and impact upon the world.
Harvard University uses “Veritas” as their crest. Truth, perhaps the most complex understanding of them all, is the quest toward which every school should aspire. The truth is not a political, social or moral compass. It is the guiding principle upon which an education should be based. This can only be accomplished with educators supported by a society which understands the critical role that schools play in molding young minds into open, thoughtful and reasoning individuals who can think for themselves and respond accordingly.
Therefore, the function of schools is much larger than simply the education of a set generation of students. The function of schools is to ensure that the next generation of citizens are equipped to not only function in society but to lead for the betterment of mankind. Without this mission, schools can easily become overwhelmed with all the various and ancillary requirements of the day.
It is those educators who face the children each day who must ensure that the students learn content in context with the flexibility to see and imagine a world beyond tomorrow. This is the true role of schools in society.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.