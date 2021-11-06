Serving as the state senator for District 6 in Itawamba and Lee counties, it’s important to me that you are updated with our work in the Mississippi Legislature and to make myself accessible for your needs and concerns. That’s why I want to share information with you about the recent legislative session at your Mississippi State Capitol and where I stand on the issues. I have a strong record of fighting for our communities and I am determined to continue this fight on behalf of the district I serve with priorities to stand up for traditional Mississippi values, to invest in Mississippi’s future, to protect Mississippians, and to support Mississippi’s workforce.
Because of my convictions in standing up for traditional Mississippi values, I fervently supported the Fairness Act that was passed. This bill secured protection for women competing in sports by prohibiting biological men from competing in women and girls’ sports, thus providing young women a level playing field.
In order to affect generational change, it’s my opinion that we should invest our dollars in ways that provide short and long term opportunities for the future success of all Mississippians, from expanding access to internet and educational electronic devices to supporting our local small businesses. I believe every home and business in Mississippi deserves the option for high-speed internet services so they can have the opportunity to work and learn, regardless of how close they live to a big city. No Mississippian’s prosperity should be limited by their geographical location and lack of internet access. That’s why I voted and supported SB 2798 that will increase broadband connectivity and accessibility in rural Mississippi.
Ensuring our young people have access to electronic devices for education is necessary for their success. Because of this, I supported the Equity in Distance Learning Act that invested $150M to purchase electronic devices for all of our students’ educational needs inside and outside the classroom. This session, I also supported a bill that would require all K-12 schools in Mississippi to offer advanced computer science classes to invest in our students by giving them the opportunity to gain the skills needed to participate competitively in today’s workforce.
Although the standard curriculum is extremely important to a child’s development, I likewise care about the education of students on reproductive issues. Because an adolescent’s life is already complicated enough, many Mississippians believe the inclusion of abstinence-based sexual education is best for the wellbeing of school-aged children. Due to my beliefs and yours, I was the author of the amendment that continued abstinence-only or abstinence-plus education in K-12 schools.
We have so many great businesses in Mississippi, and most of them are owned by Mississippians. When small businesses succeed, Mississippi succeeds. The economic backbone of our economy is our small businesses. This session, we allocated and quickly dispersed federal funds, as grants, to small businesses in Mississippi that were hard hit by covid. I’m proud to have recently received A ratings from two important business organizations in Mississippi for my business-friendly voting record. The National Federation of Independent Business, who is known as the industry voice of small business, awarded me an A rating with a 100% voting record for 2020-2021. I also received an A rating from the BIPEC, who represents business professionals in Mississippi, for standing up for our business community on 100% of their votes.
Whether it be defending election security, gun rights, personal freedom or property rights, protecting the rights and security of Mississippians is another priority of mine. Because of my enthusiastic and outspoken support for our law enforcement and first responders, I’m honored to have received an A rating from the Mississippi Police Chief’s Association, who graded Senators on how they voted on 17 different bills this session. I proudly stand up for and with the men and women who serve in law enforcement. Your voice at the ballot box is also important to me. That is why I voted against allowing mail-in voting and removing the requirement to have absentee ballots notarized this session. I will continue to fight to protect the election process. My goal is to ensure it remains secure and that every qualified ballot in Mississippi is counted.
I’m proud of the progress we have made and appreciate your feedback throughout the process. As always, I ask my constituents to please continue to contact me with any comments or ways in which I can be helpful. My family and I thank District 6 for the opportunity to serve you and your family in the Mississippi Senate.