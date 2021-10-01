“Confederate rhetoric — words and symbols rooted in and evocative of the Old South — remain pervasive within southern universities.”
That is the thesis of a thoughtful examination of race and racism at southern universities written by University of Mississippi Writing and Rhetoric professor Dr. Stephen Monroe in his newly published book, "Heritage and Hate: Old South Rhetoric at Southern Universities."
“Even when unrecognized, confederate rhetoric creates, preserves and promotes the chronic enforcement of outdated racial norms. This rhetoric sustains a status quo that is more than a century old. It warns and punishes Black people, even as it serves to reassure and shelter white people.”
Monroe’s research and honest assessment include examination of these issues at universities in Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee and Missouri. His focus is on the university he knows best during his 20 years here on campus. Appropriately, the book is dedicated to every person who loves the University of Mississippi.
The author is a thoughtful, mild-mannered professor, but his book speaks loudly and provocatively. The unresolved tension of our race-stained history literally is embedded in our university’s core language and traditions. He challenges the status-quo acceptance and continuation of our blinded loyalty to our past and suggests it is holding us back in our ongoing quest as “a great American public university.”
The clearest example Monroe cites of this conflict of university history and language is the origin of the name Ole Miss.
As a quick historical reminder, the term Ole Miss has its roots as a title enslaved persons often used to refer to their master’s wife. Its origins clearly reflect confederate rhetoric. The name first became connected to the university in 1897 as the title of the student annual. During the intervening 120 years the moniker evolved as the “affectionate nickname” for the entire university until it was fully memorialized as a primary name for the university with prominent alumnus Frank Everett’s passionate description suggesting a spiritual element to both this name and place.
Monroe squarely confronts readers with a dilemma: Since the name Ole Miss is confederate rhetoric, can it be an “affectionate nickname” inclusive of all who support our university?
"Heritage and Hate" is replete with balanced insight and perspective. Some concluding excerpts illuminate the challenge of our history:
• “For any community, there are often vast differences between public history and public relations. Historical progress requires a full accounting of the truth, transparency, and reflection.”
• “ . . . from the majority (white) perspective, there are now . . . frequent calls to let bygones be bygones, to forget about racial divisions, to move on.”
• “If previous generations could use rhetoric to create and sustain a racist system, then current southerners could certainly use rhetoric to create and sustain a system of equality and justice.”
Whether you agree or disagree with Monroe’s thesis, that confederate words and symbols are problematic to southern universities, this book is more than an academic exercise. The chancellor, every university administrative leader, coach, faculty member, student and alumnus should read and reflect on the thoughtful insight the book offers us. It is an important publication with significant implications about who we are as a university and what our university should aspire to be as an educational institution.
I have a 55-year relationship and love for the University of Mississippi. I grew up on campus in faculty housing with my English professor father, mother and siblings. The campus was my “back yard” until I was 18 and entered the university as a student. I was elected and served as president of the Student Body in 1977. I have served on the UM Alumni Association Board. I am rooted in the history and traditions of the university that have been an important part of my life.
To me, Monroe’s book makes sense of the conflict within our university that remains unresolved and thus limiting. An honest and open-minded reading of our history and the uninterrupted prominence of confederate rhetoric provides an opportunity for individual self-reflection and then a broader community reflection.
What’s in a name like Ole Miss? Read this book and wrestle with integrity about your answer. Consider this issue both from your own heartfelt, ingrained experiences as well as from a perspective other than your own. Monroe has done us great service, not ignoring powerful language perpetuated in our southern university.