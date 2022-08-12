Long before Sam Walton conceived the notion of placing a variety store within a grocery store, Herman Page pioneered the concept right here in Tupelo.
In 1947, Page and his wife, Jeanette, started Page’s Super Market and Variety Store in the All-America City and endured until 1977. Even after closing the stores, the Pages still had a finger in the grocery business.
A Gleason, Tenn., native, Page arrived at his craft early, having labored in his dad’s grocery store in Houston. He finished high school in 1929 and ventured up to Tupelo and a job at the downtown Kroger store.
In 2001, nearly a year before his death and at age 89, Page told Bobby Pepper, the community editor of the Daily Journal at the time, his first job at the Kroger paid $7.50 per week for 60-80 hours with no time off. Later, he transferred and became assistant manager of the Kroger in Grenada. He served as a floating “troubleshooter” before returning to Tupelo as manager of its Kroger. After 13 years with Kroger, Page decided to leave the company and start his own, independent grocery.
His debut in the business began as a partnership in a location on Broadway. Within a year, Page found himself as the sole owner of the super market. In 1947, short of funds, Page and his wife moved their location to Crosstown and prayed for divine help. During the middle of stocking the store, the couple ran out of money and they couldn’t borrow any.
Page told Pepper that as the couple faced its nadir in business, an elderly gentleman, Murphy Thomas, asked to see the new store. The Pages had seen to it that Thomas received his grocery delivery from the downtown location to his home in the same area. Thomas, at age 95, was grateful. He gave the couple a check for the money they needed to open that location.
Several years later, the Pages suffered losses when a fire destroyed the store at Crosstown. They opened another location downtown, where the Lee County Justice Center stands today. But they didn’t abandon the Crosstown site. They opened a larger market there in 1952.
Many young people during the 1950s and 1960s toiled at their first jobs at Page’s Super Market, including the late Bobby Knight of Todd’s Big Star, who began his career in the business at Page’s in the early 1960s in the meat market.
And Page’s had loyal customers like Truman “Dudie” Christian, whose former carhop Gene Autry Turner recalled the boss going over to Page’s each morning to get meat to make those famous Dudie Burgers sold to throngs of people each day from the retired Memphis streetcar then-located on South Gloster Street.
Page’s Super Market grew. The couple built three stores in Meridian and one in West Point.
By the time the 1970s rolled around, Page opted to consolidate his Tupelo stores into one large 50,000-square-foot location on Industrial Drive. Then he built another giant store on East Franklin.
Page sold his stores to Jitney Jungle in 1974. He and his wife spent summers in Tupelo and winters in Florida, where they spent their time on the links. In subsequent years, the couple returned full-time to Tupelo to live.
The Jitney Jungle that opened on the Industrial Drive site operated as a Sack and Save, then converted to a Jitney Jungle. It closed in 1977.
Page died at age 89 in February 2002, about six months after sitting down in the interview with Pepper.
