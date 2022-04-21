Hey, we may have a winner!

Someone once said, “Variety is the spice of life.” I disagree, being partial to paprika.
Whoever said it (credited to William Cowper, who, I think, was the former coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers) has a point.
While I am one of those individuals who can do the same thing every day, eat the same thing every day, write the same thing every day, and write the same thing every day, there are others who constantly yearn for change, sometimes for the sake of change itself.
In some cases, I fit that mold. For instance, I must change shampoos every few days, must change television channels every few seconds, and I find it imperative, albeit inconvenient, to change underwear every few months.
I have also found that I tend to alter the way I greet people about once a year.
For example, a couple of years ago, my greeting to people was “What’s up?”
In the past year, I have utilized “Hey, now.” Recently, I have tired of “Hey, now” for a number of reasons.
First of all, it’s somewhat stupid. I understand the “Hey” part. That’s a common way of greeting people. But why I insist on adding “now,” as if I have to add a time element to my greeting, is anyone’s guess. Would I be saying "Hey, tomorrow"? "Hey, yesterday"? "Hey, Thursday"?
That I borrowed that greeting from “Hank” on “The Larry Sanders Show” is also an issue that troubles me.
So, it’s time to change greetings again. Here are the promising candidates thus far, with my current thoughts on each:
• “Hello.” — Plain, yet effective. Gets the point across, but lacks pizzazz.
• “Chello.” — Has pizzazz. But I think I have to be wearing a Members Only jacket to pull it off.
• “What’s happenin’?” — I used this for a week back in ‘92 and found that some people actually take this greeting literally, and tell me exactly what’s happening in their lives. “Well, I’m walking in Aisle 4 of the pharmacy, looking for something for my pink eye, and ...”
Ain’t nobody got time for that.
• “What’s going down?” — It worked for Huggy Bear, but I don’t know if it will connect with the people I tend to greet.
• Howdy.” — Has a countrified warmth to it. Works best with straw in mouth.
• “’Sup?” — This is an abbreviated version of the aforementioned “What’s up?” Two problems with it: 1. Do I really need an abbreviated version of “What’s up?” I don’t have time for one extra syllable? And 2. Most folks won’t understand it, and just think I’m mumbling.
• “You the man!” — You must shout this for it to be effective, which could alarm some folks at the post office. Also, because it’s gender-specific, in each greeting situation I would have to instantly determine the sex of the person I was greeting (which is getting more and more difficult) and use “You the woman!” in certain instances, which could get me slapped.
• “Whatcha know good?” — People often use this with me and even after hundreds of such greetings, I have no idea how to respond. “Nothing” means I know nothing good. Do I answer “Yes”? “No”? I usually just look baffled, which is not the sentiment I’d like to provoke with my new greeting.
• “Greetings and salutations.” — Rather wordy and formal. People might think me British.
• “Hey.” — Direct and to-the-point, not gender specific, and won’t get me slapped, which may be the deciding factor.
Hey, we may have a winner!