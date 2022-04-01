Maps provide an essential key to understanding our stories as individuals and as an All-America City. Here at the Oren Dunn City Museum, we use a series of maps to tell the Tupelo Story. But you can access some maps on your own and discover more about Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi.
First, you have to thank the Phoenix Assurance Co. Ltd. for initiating fire insurance maps in the late 18th century. In 1790, surveyors for Phoenix assembled information about every structure in the city of London, England, to create a map that would assist fire insurance agents to determine the degree of hazard associated with a particular property.
By 1790, Phoenix had surveyors in Charleston, S.C., making the publication of a fire insurance maps of that city the first of its kind in 1790. Edmund Petrie conducted the survey. Petrie would go on to survey other larger cities in the United States as she grew.
And then came Daniel Alfred Sanborn.
Petrie and other surveyors created various iterations of fire insurance maps, but it wasn’t until Aetna Insurance Co. hired Sanborn to make maps for some Tennessee-based cities after the Civil War. Officials at Aetna had noticed the surveyor from his work in 1867 because he created a “city atlas” for Boston. The publication, “Insurance Map of Boston,” became a sort of standard for the maps.
You could say it put Sanborn on the map.
Most people do not realize these maps exist. For Tupelo, the Library of Congress has Sanborn Map Co. maps for 1889, 1894, 1899, 1903, 1909, 1914, 1919, 1924, and 1929. You can access them at loc.gov/collections/sanborn-maps. The museum has a set from 1924 you may spread on a table and peruse. Just give us a call, so we can bring them up for you.
The maps come as a series of pages with a title page at the beginning. A smaller, title page kind of map gives you an overview of the city. The page also lists an index of streets and special buildings. On that index you’ll find the page, or what the mapmakers call “sheet” to search. For example, on Tupelo’s 1924 Sanborn Map, All Saints Episcopal Church is on sheet 10.
The title page also gives an overview of the water and its sources available and the fire department. Again, in Tupelo in 1924, mapmakers noted the city owned the water works — a gravity and direct pressure system installed in 1905. Among other bits of technical information, the map also reveals the average daily consumption was 1 million gallons. Oh, and Tupelo had a population of 6,100 people at the time of the map.
In addition, the Tupelo Fire Department consisted of four paid firefighters, an assistant chief and a chief. The department had a combination truck with a 1000-foot hose, 2.5 inches in diameter and a 40-gallon chemical tank with a 190-foot chemical hose and 40 feet of ladders.
The map also noted that by Jan. 1, 1925, the fire department would have an American La France truck with a pumping capacity of 750 gallons per minute and 1500 feet of hose, 2.5 inches in diameter. The department also had an electric siren on the roof of the headquarters building at the Tupelo Municipal Plant.
The Library of Congress provides a key to reading the map. For instance, a reddish color means the building was built of brick or tile; yellow means a frame or wooden structure; green denotes fire-resistant construction and gray represents adobe buildings.
We know from looking at these maps that Tupelo once had a First Street and a Second Street. We’ve seen where the Catholic church moved from a wooden structure on South Green to its present location on North Gloster.
Maps are fun. If you’re interested in your roots, in where you live and in seeing changes, play with the Sanborn maps.