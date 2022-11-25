While our basic mission here at the Oren Dunn City Museum rests in telling the story of Tupelo, we enjoy having a bit of fun with spreading the news.
On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the Tupelo Parks and Recreation Department will host the annual Lighting of the Park. We’ll attend the official ceremony held in front of the department’s administrative offices in Ballard Park at 6 p.m.
Lighting of the Park opens up a wonderland of lights all thanks to our guys in maintenance, who spend nearly two months placing the lights and, later, taking them down. They work hard for our pleasure.
DAVE WHAMOND: Be Careful What You Wish For, McCarthy
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
DICK WRIGHT: DeSantis Win
By DICK WRIGHT | Syndicated cartoonist
RIVERS: Red wave
By RIVERS | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE WHAMOND: Morning in America
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
RIVERS: Remember Them
By RIVERS | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: RIP Dick Hall
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Powerball could save government
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Mississippi Special Legislative Session
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
PAT BAGLEY: Root of Inflation
By PAT BAGLEY | Syndicated cartoonist
R.J. MATSON: Realist Art Inspired By Hammer Attack On Pelosi
By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
RICK MCKEE: It's the Economy, Stupid
By RICK MCKEE | Syndicated cartoonist
R.J. MATSON: Trick Or Treaters Dress As US Voters
R.J. MATSON: Trick Or Treaters Dress As US Voters
By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Game Day at JSU
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Coach Prime's miracles
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
That same evening, the Oren Dunn City Museum will host its open house. We’ll have hot chocolate and coffee, thanks to Tupelo River. We really appreciate the hard work of Peter Vance and the people at Tupelo River.
We’ll have some ladies from Temple B'nai Israel community teaching our guests how to play dreidel. The game is one of the most famous Hanukkah traditions. Dreidel is Yiddish for “spinning top.” Chocolate candy stands as a reward in this game.
Additionally, Allen Sudduth, who most people know as “The Captain” because of his work with school tours (and others) down in Tony Lute’s Veterans’ Museum, will be set up in the train room with his karaoke machine, allowing us to have Christmas karaoke.
To top off the celebration, Santa will visit the museum. We talked to elves Henry and Andrew just last night to confirm that Santa would visit. Henry and Andrew told us to have the Big Guy’s rocking chair out by the tree. They will furnish candy canes. Folks are welcomed to take their own photographs.
Santa also sent a reminder that children may drop their letters in “Santa’s Mail” box just outside the museum. He will answer them as they are received. If children can’t write but want to dictate to someone, the museum has a form that may be filled out quickly and deposited in the box. The elves assured us they would see to it that the forms are accepted at the North Pole.
We’re also excited this year to have a couple of displays. One is of toys manufactured here in Tupelo many years ago by Rich Toys. Last year, I told you some of that story in a column. We have more of that story to share with an exhibit of the toys.
And we have toys from years ago to bring back memories of older kids — Tinker Toys, Lincoln Logs, Raggedy Ann and Andy. You get the drift. We’re excited that Boyd Yarbrough volunteered to share his older toy collection with us for the month of December.
Look for announcements of upcoming programs in December, including Parents’ Morning Out, where we’ll have activities for children while moms (and dads) take some time to run errands or grab some free time.
Speaking of a time of giving, please don’t forget our Toys for Tots drive. Bring a new, unwrapped toy and place it in our bin. With the dire news of so many in our region losing their jobs, we need this.
We’re also collecting coats, hats and gloves to help keep people warm as our winter begins.
Of course, we continue to collect backpacks for school children. A new semester will begin in January, and children will need backpacks. Please drop them in the box in our gift shop.
On down the road, in January, get ready for National Trivia Day on Jan. 4, when we host a trivia contest from 6-8 p.m. We’re searching for sponsors, so give us a call, if you’re interested in helping us. Plus, we’ll begin our singers and songwriters jam sessions. Those will occur once a month, so look on our social media pages for more information and dates. You may also subscribe to our newsletter. Just send us an email.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.