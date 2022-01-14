This weekend, many will gather at all or at least one of four events planned to honor the memory and the legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Likely the most well-known leader of the civil rights movement, many communities regard the Nobel Peace Prize laureate as the embodiment of the movement. While historians agree to his importance, they also remind us that many small, regional movements made up the struggle for freedom and that the civil rights movement as one monolith did not exist, but was the culmination of time and hard work by many people, including, as John Dittmer wrote, local people.
However, to this portion of the world, King stands head and shoulders above the other well-known names. It is why Tupelo has for 35 years honored his memory and his legacy.
The annual event began in 1986 after a meeting among Alderman Boyce Grayson, Mayor Jack Marshall and Charles Penson. At the time, Grayson stood as the first African American elected as a city official after he first took office in 1977. Penson was the personnel director for the city when this meeting occurred.
We could not locate a story about the first celebration in the local newspaper from that year. However, committeeforking.org, the website of the Committee for King, reveals the alderman and mayor put Penson in charge of coordinating that first celebration. City employees volunteered. Local businesses and individuals supported the program as sponsors. The event occurred in the Civic Auditorium with a reception that followed in the foyer.
In the Lee County Library files, a program from the second King event bears the date of Jan. 28, 1987. In the November preceding this event, Kenneth Mayfield, Lola McKinney and Grayson bonded together to form the Committee for King.
The program in January 1987 featured Emanuel Smith as the emcee. A local attorney, Smith also led the local NAACP. Featured speakers for this particular celebration of King included Jack Reed Sr., then the chairman of the Mississippi Board of Education. At the time, talk around the state rumored he would be a candidate for governor in the next election. Dr. W.A. McMillan, president of Rust College, also spoke on that day.
Apparently, McMillan and King shared a bond. He told the audience of nearly 1,100 people gathered in the auditorium, “He (King) always asked what about Mississippi; how is it coming along?”
McMillan said the struggle for freedom had not ended with the murder of the civil rights leader, but his sacrificing his life for the cause essentially made King a new “founding father.”
“Because of King, our political order took on a new credibility. Because of him, we could speak of such things … and the world would lend us an ear,” McMillan said. “Our nation is not what we would want it to be. … But thank God, because of him, it is to what it used to be.”
And Reed praised King’s work, saying, “He will surely be remembered as one of the most significant men in the United States in the 20th century.”
Reed noted the days of Jim Crow and how those barriers had opened his eyes to systemic racism. He said Mississippi had a far road to travel but through education, upcoming generations would have freedom.
This weekend the Committee for King will continue its work. On Friday, the committee has scheduled Apollo Night, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Tupelo Civic Auditorium; on Saturday, “Living the Legacy,” a drive-in movie at 6 p.m. at the Sportsplex at Ballard Park; on Sunday, a panel discussion, “Medicaid Expansion in Mississippi,” moderated by former state legislator Jarvis Dortch, 2:30-4 p.m., at the Civic Auditorium; and Monday, the MLK Birthday Celebration with an announcement of scholarship recipients at 10:15 a.m. at the former VF Factory Outlet parking area and the Modern Beautician’s Club motorcade from the parking lot to St. Paul United Methodist Church parking lot at 11 a.m.
All events will be live streamed on the committee’s website at www.committeeforking.org.