We’re fortunate here in Tupelo and Lee County to have the stories of so many women who have led us in many different ways. We’re also blessed to have the headquarters of the North Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross right here in the All-America City. That’s the reason we chose to celebrate these two examples of grace in a single exhibit this month.
Working with K.C. Grist, director of the North Mississippi Chapter of the American Red Cross, the Oren Dunn City Museum has chosen to highlight in a monthlong exhibit women who have volunteered with, demonstrated the benefits of the training and who have directed the chapter.
On Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., we will honor those women and their families with a short program.
It’s important we honor the American Red Cross, a Lee County institution since 1917. On June 2 of that year, in a large public meeting at the Chautauqua tent in Tupelo, J. H. Ledyard became the first chairman of what was then called the American Red Cross Auxiliary. Sarah R. Crook was selected vice-chair; Annie Belle High, treasurer; W.X. Wilson, chairman of civil relief and Green M. Crook as secretary.
At the time, the old Y.M.C.A. building served as headquarters, where men and women worked together in the efforts to take care of families and soldiers during World War I. The first task assigned them by the national headquarters: women should knit and sew for the soldiers, according to a page 1 story in the Tupelo Daily Journal published June 8, 1917.
A brief history of the Lee County Chapter of the American Red Cross, available at the Lee County Library in Tupelo, reveals that an old circular reported shipments in late 1917 and early 1918 to national headquarters contained pajamas, socks, night shirts, surgical gowns, hospital bed linens, Christmas packages, robes, bandages and other items valued in those dollars at $9,818.85. In today’s dollars, that would be the equivalent of $50,414.56.
In addition, during WWI, the chapter helped bury the dead, care for the sick and wounded, located their families, fed soldiers who came through town and assisted widows and orphans in securing their allotments and “has yet to turn a deaf ear to any request that concerns the soldier boys or failed to get desired results.”
On Oct. 16, 1927, members of the Lee County Chapter of the American Red Cross met in the afternoon to organize a local chapter in Tupelo. Again, Ledyard took the role as chairman. Twenty-six people attended the meeting that Sunday afternoon, including some familiar names, such as S.J. High, J.P. Nanney, A.K. Reed, R.F. Reed, R.W. Reed, D.W. Robins and P.K. Thomas. The group selected Nanney as chairman and R.W. Reed as vice-chairman.
By 1929, Lee County had a total of 745 volunteer members of the chapter, according to Medford E. Leake, who was chairman of the county chapter by then. The military veterans among those raised $300 in donations for the chapter and women hit the streets to raise more money.
Of course, we know the roles of our local Red Cross during the tornado of 1936, which is a topic for another column in April, and during Hurricane Katrina and the tornado of 2014.
If you have ever been to a swimming pool in Tupelo or the Tupelo Aquatic Center, you have witnessed the Red Cross in action because those life guards are graduates of Red Cross programs.
So, join us Tuesday evening at 5:30 p.m. It’s free. We’ll have some noshes and sodas. But most of all, we will have women (and some men) of the Red Cross present. Let’s learn their contributions to the Tupelo Story and thank them.