Remember how cameras followed Rep. Kevin McCarthy up and down the aisles of the House as he tried to string together enough deals during 15 rounds of voting to be elected House speaker?

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for February 2023

1 of 8
Clarence Page

Clarence Page

Newsletters

CLARENCE PAGE is a syndicated columnist with the Chicago Tribue. Email him at cpage@chicagotribune.com.

Recommended for you