Point by the Rev. James Hull
I’m going to say this unapologetically and with forceful conviction. Racism, white supremacy and white nationalism are an evil cancer that plague our country, threaten our democracy and polarize our people. On the one hand, we have citizens who have claimed this country exclusively as their own. They have decided to unfairly marginalize and diminish the freedoms and liberties of people of different from them. They minimize those people’s abilities to enact the laws of the land, to unduly influence the election of lawmakers, and to pack those different people into homogenous districts to make they have little or no overall representation. This is racist, un-American and, in my mind, anti-Christian.
On the other hand, you have the targets of these racist, un-American influences who have moved far beyond anger and resentment into a kind of reactionary racism themselves. They sense that the un-Americanism of which I speak may very well be American, after all. Since they are acutely aware of what can happen if they take up arms and rebel against this tyranny and oppression, they, instead, take up illegal arms against each other and commit self-genocide inside the confines of those gerrymandered districts they’ve been relegated to.
White Americans must come to grips that they have cousins, friends, colleagues and possible even siblings who are flat-out racists. White supremacists and demagogues who are destroying this country from the inside out. And black Americans must come to grips with the fact that they continue to use white racism as a crutch to lean on for our own inability to solve the issues that plague our communities.
Does racism exist? Yes, it does. Can we fight it, move beyond it, and uplift ourselves individually and collectively despite racism? Yes, we can.
With a different take on an old adage, I say we, white and black, should sweep around our own respective doors.
My take? America must get more brooms and do more sweeping.
Counterpoint by Ed Holliday
Can we as Americans endure to mature? The Rev. Martin Luther King said, “We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools.” His niece, Dr. Alveda King, has taught me through our friendship that we are one human race from one blood. Bold, beautiful, brilliant words but not hers — from Acts 17:26
The New World’s demonic slave savagery has been contorted and perpetuated into our lives insomuch as the ability to pass on that purported myth that one human is either inferior or superior to another has become a generational curse.
Now the hard part to believe, and accept, after centuries of mythological cultural misinformation is that if we are truly one race, then the word “racism” itself is myth. Now don’t stop reading and don’t stop breathing. People have abused, murdered, maimed and done all kinds of evil savagery because of another person’s skin color — as was experienced last week in Buffalo, New York.
But if we are one race, one blood, then we must put an end to hate towards people who are made in God’s image but look different than we look.
The word “racism” is like quicksand. Using that word automatically pulls that person into the false myth that we are more than one human race. It divides us. Someone who hates another person because of skin color can in a sick way be tickled inside to be called a “racist” because it falsely implies that we are more than one human race.
Please hear my heart. I in no way intend to offend. James, you know my heart for Mississippi and my heart for all to be treated equal and to live up to the great words that MLK recited many times in his resonating proclamations from our Declaration of Independence that “all men are created equal.”
Can we build a braver, freer America by not using the word “racism” and live together for the first time the words that our founders declared?