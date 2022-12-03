Point
By Dr. Ed Holliday
How do we protect childhood for our children? We often hear that things are different and then people will say, well, nothing ever changes. But being a child in today’s world leaves children dealing with subjects, objects and opportunities for mischief that no other generation of children have had to deal with. Adults of today never had a computer in our hands like an iPhone with which children today can access just about anything in any country around the globe.
I remember when my children were very young, we made a rule that they would have to read well before they could start watching videos or movies (our children all became good readers). Such a rule might be impossible these days. But with instant video entertainment from a computer that you can hold in your hands, will children of today ever be bored? If someone never experiences boredom, will their creative forces ever be fully activated? If their mind never gets to rest, will their sleep patterns provide the necessary recharging time?
And if they think it is fun just to act or play as if they were the opposite sex for a moment, will some authority figure rush in and tell them they need to change their sex for real? Some states have enacted laws against minors having sex-change surgery, and the push for children to have sex-change surgery is causing controversy. Should a child who cannot comprehend what the word puberty even means be allowed to make a drastic decision that would keep that child from ever being able to procreate? And should an adult be able to make such a decision for a child?
Childhood is so important, so special and so being attacked in our present time. We as a society need to pursue keeping our children’s childhood simple, protected and precious. Children do grow up so fast; they need less stress and pressure in their lives — not more.
Counterpoint
By the Rev. James Hull
I have absolutely no training in biology, biophysics, genetics or physiology.
Furthermore, I have no idea why a child is predisposed to become a member of the opposite sex, and his/her parents would support it, except, I believe, out of love for their child.
Therefore, I cannot weigh in on how parents should deal with a boy child who says he’s a girl inside, or a girl child who says she’s a boy. I have no idea.
I do think that maybe this is not a conversation to be forced into the public policy arena like taxes and Medicaid. It’s a conversation that is best kept in the home among family members, between parents and children.
I believe that parents who love their children, love their children. And they will lovingly navigate these issues with care, sensitivity and sobriety.
In my neighborhood growing up, we had a boy named Abraham. Abraham dressed, talked and presented as a girl. And nobody bothered him/her. That was before people became so judgmental. Even kids like me made sure Abraham was safe. Abraham was Abraham.
Here is what I do believe from a public policy standpoint: a transgender girl shouldn’t participate in girl sports. Boys who are born boys are naturally stronger than girls. In my mind, it gives transgender girls an unfair advantage.
Conversely, naturally born girls have been competing against naturally born boys for years, quite successfully, I might add. That’s when skill catches up with and compensates for physical prowess. Many girl athletes totally rock. Like the girl pitcher who, a few years back, pitched a no-hitter in the Little League World Series.
I also draw the line at naturally born girls and boys, with their parents’ support, unilaterally declaring themselves boys and girls respectively. A boy is a boy, and a girl is a girl.
But — and I’m not being facetious — if a boy wants to wear a dress or a girl feels more herself in a tuxedo, who are we to say yea or nay?
