As if just reading this newspaper wasn't enough, part of the beauty of a newspaper is that it has so many varied and diverse uses.
Besides the bargains you will find inside the pages of the newspaper, the newspaper itself is a veritable smorgasbord of savings.
As all three regular readers of this column can attest, I have on occasion pointed out some of the alternative uses of a newspaper in this space. As an unlicensed consumer advocate, I again feel it is my duty to inform the populace of the cost-cutting attributes of this product. So, as a public service, I'll offer a recap of some uses I've mentioned previously, as well as adding some benefits I just thought of minutes ago.
Thus, after reading this newspaper cover-to-cover, you can also use this newspaper for:
• Lining your bird cage.
• Wrapping fish.
• Cleaning glass. Newspaper is the absolute BEST glass cleaner, for windows or eyeglasses. Spray a liquid on the glass itself, then wipe with newspaper. Leaves no residue for a spotless shine.
• Making paper airplanes.
• Protecting your floor or rug while painting.
• Wrapping presents.
• Drying shoes. Instead of clunking your shoes in a dryer, just fill your shoes with newspaper to dry and deodorize.
• Starting a fire (You don't even need a match. Just rub the papers together for a really, really long time).
• Making a nifty, whimsical chapeau.
• Lining your refrigerator vegetable drawers.
Keeps it dry and free of smells.
• Feeding your worm farm.
Little-known fact: Worms love newspapers.
• A tablecloth. Perfect as a disposable tablecloth for seafood. I use it when shucking oysters so folks can read while they eat.
• A cape.
• A blanket (perfect for the Sunday afternoon nap).
• Making paper mache handicrafts (whatever they are).
• Packing delicate items.
• Lining storage boxes and shelves. Again, newspaper keeps it dry and absorbs odors.
• A car or truck mat when it's muddy or has been raining.
• Covering books, particularly school books.
• Toilet paper (a temporary fix, per my recommendation).
• A handkerchief.
• A great sleuthing device. Barney Fife revolutionized this concept on an episode of "The Andy Griffith Show" by cutting two small holes in the paper so as to spy on a suspect while putting on the aura of actually reading the news — Brilliant!
Can you do all these things if you read the newspaper online, on a computer? Yes! But it will be quite cumbersome to clean your eyeglasses with a laptop, and not nearly as effective either. And I have found that feeding your smart phone to worms is not very cost-effective.
When you consider all of the applicable functions for this newspaper, in addition to actually reading its content – whatever you paid for it was a steal. You may want to pay extra, just to be fair.
LEN ROBBINS publishes a syndicated newspaper column in more than 20 newspapers in the South. He and his wife and three children live in Homerville, Georgia (population 2,890), next to the Okefenokee Swamp.