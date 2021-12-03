“Have you ever been convicted of a felony?”
I believe my answer to that query got me relieved from jury duty.
“Convicted...,” I said slowly, pausing for an eternity, swirling an imaginary lozenge in my mouth with one eye closed — the official trying-to-remember-my-brushes-with-the-law facial contortion. “Naw, never convicted.”
Five times out of 10, which is almost 50%, the above dialogue will exempt you from jury duty.
With the pandemic behind us (praying), folks are going back to court all across the nation. Almost 1% of Americans will be called for jury duty this year alone. Ironically, that’s the same percentage of Americans that vote.
Contrary to its name, jury duty is not a duty but rather a privilege.
That’s what I’ve been told.
I guess having the ability to send a neighbor to jail is a privilege in some cases.
But “jury privilege” just doesn’t sound right. And “duty” is a much funnier word. I’ll stick with jury duty.
I don’t in any way condone using ploys, trickery or deception to absolve yourself from the privilege of serving on a jury, but fellow inmates have told me the following ploys, tricks and deceptive practices are sure-fire methods to spare yourself from being a juror:
• When they ask you if you know the defendant, reply, “No, but he looks just like the maggot that stole my post-hole digger.”
• Enter the courtroom. Sit down. Then jump up and scream, “I object!” Sit back down.
Repeat every two minutes until you are apprehended.
• Early in the proceedings, stand up and ask how much they pay you for jury duty.
When they respond “$35,” scream, “Whippee! We’re going to party tonight!!”
• When an attorney asks if there is anything that would prejudice you against a defendant (or an attorney), answer, “Yes!” very loudly.
When they ask you what would prejudice you, say, “I don’t know. He just looks like a crook.”
• If you are still seated as a potential juror, raise your hand. When acknowledged, ask, “Is this a death penalty case?”
If they answer yes, yell, “Yippee!” immediately and attempt to give a fellow juror a high five.
If they answer no or “I don’t know,” or something other than yes, react with disgust and bellow, “Darn! Man, I wanted to fry someone!”
• If still seated as a potential juror, go to the front row. Then raise your hand and ask, “May I go to the bathroom?”
When someone replies affirmatively, stare straight ahead with a determined glare for about a minute, as if you’re straining. Squint your eyes and furrow your brow.
Then — after at least two minutes — let out a loud sigh, look at whoever gave you permission to use the bathroom, and say, “Thank you.”
• When asked what your occupation is, respond, “I work for a newspap...”
“You’re excused.”
Wonder why that always works.