Hypocrisy, thy name is the Mississippi House of Representatives.
Mississippi leaders have been nearly universal in their adamant opposition to the federal government passing vaccine mandates and telling states and private businesses what they can and cannot do in relation to personal rights dealing with the COVID-19 response. (And rightly so, in my opinion.)
The rights of local governments to pass their own laws in response to what is happening on the ground is sacred, they say. And government has no role in determining whether a private business has to require a vaccine or not for its workers or customers.
That is, unless it is the Mississippi Legislature is doing the telling, and the local governments and businesses come under its purview.
Last week the Mississippi House of Representatives passed a bill that would prevent any municipality or county from adopting a vaccine mandate for its employees. Likewise, no business could force its employees or customers to get vaccinated if said person has a “deeply held religious belief” that would conflict with such an order.
But, but, but… This law protects people from having to get a vaccine they don't want. And it is protecting the religious beliefs of people.
Maybe so, but it is still government intrusion into the lives of lower governments or private businesses. Either a person believes government has this right or it believes it doesn’t.
Obviously there are degrees to which government intrusion should be allowed. Nobody can live in a governed society and not believe that government has the right to intrude in specific areas and under certain circumstances.
But degrees are much different than issues. You can’t agree government can intrude to tell you to do something with which you agree but not with which you disagree based solely on the issue, not the circumstance. For example, saying the government can make you eat lollipops because you like lollipops is fine only if the government can also make you eat brussels sprouts.
Giving even greater irony to the House’s hypocrisy is that the bill passed the same week the medical community was crying out for help, with multiple stories across the state highlighting growing concerns. Northeast Mississippi Health Services officials told the Daily Journal they are under the greatest strain since the pandemic started. The chief operating officer of the Mississippi Hospital Association sounded the alarm about the growing crisis, telling the Clarion Ledger, “This cannot go on.”
The House bill is virtually useless. It is virtue signaling at a time when the signals should be about the need for people to get vaccinated and to do everything possible to help the medical professionals on the front lines.
The effects of the omicron are thankfully far less severe than other strains, but it is also far more contagious. It is causing spikes once again. The House should worry about that, not red meat political theatre that matters not a hill of beans in the grand scheme of things.