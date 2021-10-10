Point by James Hull
Have people in this country gone crazy? Or has hypocrisy taken the upper hand?
Insanity and hypocrisy are the only words, in my mind, to describe how our nation’s leaders are running our government. Running it into the ground, that is.
How else can one describe progressive Democrats insanely turning against members of their own party in an attempt to squeeze money out of the government to fund a massive social welfare bill that almost equals Roosevelt’s New Deal and Johnson’s Great Society combined? My objection? It makes too many people, once again, dependent on government assistance programs. Been there, done that.
And what about Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema? Democrats who, rather than provide party leadership seeking for solutions, are, in fact, doing the bidding of their opposing party. Sheer insanity and the ultimate of hypocrisy.
Of course, Senate Minority Leader Mitch Mcconnell is the ultimate hypocrite. He has convinced Senate Republicans to stand in the way of raising the country’s debt limit and moving us closer to default that his party and president are mainly responsible for creating.
I love my country. I was raised, trained and educated that statesmanship, bipartisanship and compromise are good for our country. Not tribalism or holding the country hostage for selfish, raw political motives.
How did we ever reach the point where our leaders have become so tone deaf?
Congressional “progressives” have a laundry list of admirable goals. College debt forgiveness, free college tuition, universal health care, climate change investments and universal pre-K are all laudable goals. The problem is they aren’t affordable at the levels they are currently being presented. And to add lunacy to the hypocrisy, a very viable, much-needed bipartisan infrastructure package is being held hostage.
On the other side of the aisle, McConnell, in a game of chicken, has decided to put this country on the brink of financial ruin. I have a suggestion: Throw all the bums out.
Counterpoint by Ed Holliday
Insanity and hypocrisy, could we be talking about politicians in America? Throw all the bums out? We agree on that.
At this moment in history we have politicians who are masters of “holding the country hostage for selfish, raw political motives.” I am thinking of Speaker Nancy Pelosi when an infrastructure bill was desperately needed during the economic pandemic panic in 2020, but she would not even consider it because she did not want good things happening while Donald Trump was president. That was mean and hurtful, and our country suffered because of her raw thirst for power. She did not want Trump re-elected, so even though she knew the timing was perfect for an infrastructure bill, she denied the nation what it needed for her personal political purposes.
I am grateful for your vision that we do not need huge government programs to make more people dependent on the government. But within the gigantic bills are horrible freedom-sucking mandates that the socialists always seem to get through. I am talking about the hypocritical way the Democrats and socialists say “tax the rich” and yet have within their bills the return of the SALT exemptions that allow the super rich living in the high tax states to keep from paying millions and millions of dollars in taxes every year. What flaming hypocrites!
And what American wants everything in their personal bank account over $600 being spied on by the government? And the government forcing private banks to provide all documents that will produce more paperwork and costs. Yet these are only the tip of the iceberg of hundreds of ways that the Democrats seek to limit the freedoms that Americans now enjoy. I remember the stories about East Germany under communist rule. Wake up America, because the Democratic Party of your fathers and grandfathers has vanished. Power hungry socialists are in the driver seat of the ruling party in America, and freedom and liberties are being lost everyday.