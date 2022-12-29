It may seem a cruel thing to ask whether the government gives too much money away in the name of helping the poor, especially at this time of year, when reminders to help the less fortunate are omnipresent. It is nonetheless necessary to pose the question.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for December 2022

1 of 26
Peter Roff

PETER ROFF

Newsletters

PETER ROFF is a former UPI and U.S. News & World Report columnist. Contact Roff at roffcolumns@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter @PeterRoff.

Recommended for you