Over the last few weeks, a bevy of incidents happened in my life at a time when I was feeling sad over the anniversary deaths of my sister and nephew. I was pulled over by the police in Sherman. Someone stole my personal and business mail out of the box where I have been placing mail in it for 27 years. They changed my $450 check to another payee in the amount of $7,500. If only the robbers knew the amount in my bank account, they would have immediately thrown it back in the box! They also altered a business check.
I have been on the phone with police in Tupelo and Southaven filing reports. I have had to deal with bank personnel regarding my personal and business accounts. I have had a checking account for over 40 years, and this is first time something like this has happened to me. Renee Creely and Catherine Collins, personnel with my bank, helped me through this ordeal. For the business, I had to talk every day for the past few weeks to bank personnel Erica Shumpert and Michael Collins.
I had to talk to Detective Adam Sanford about the fraudulent activity on my account. I said, “I know your father, Capt. Terry Sanford. I have worked with him for years on several projects." We talked about his father retiring from the police department. I asked him if he had known my nephew, Steven. He said, “Ms. Floyd, Steven is one of the reasons why I became a detective. He encouraged me.” My spirit was uplifted. Zig Ziglar said, “You never know when a moment and a few sincere words can impact a life forever.”
After I was pulled over in Sherman for not stopping at a stop sign, Officer Ethan Kidd and I began to converse. I asked him the same question about Steven. He said, “Ms. Floyd, Steven was so instrumental in my life. Steven knew my father who was also in law enforcement. As a teenager, I worked at Piggly Wiggly in Pontotoc. Steven would come by to encourage me. He was a good man.” As I thought about each of my encounters, I realized that even in the midst of my melancholy, I saw the impact and difference one person can make in the lives of people. My spirit was uplifted.
I learned that fraud is very real. I guess I thought it wouldn’t happen to me. Well, it did. It can happen to you.
I am so thankful for the men and women who work in positions that might seem tedious to some, but so very important. Oh, the laughter shared with Erica and Michael as we went over business checks day after day! They uplifted my spirit. They were kind and courteous.
After all that I encountered, questions arose. What impact would I leave after I am gone? What can I do to leave this world a better place? Am I showing love to all people regardless of their race, color, creed or beliefs? My sister, Valerie, and I were talking about the importance of having impact and influence. She said, “It’s alright to want to know that you have impacted someone’s life, but I want to know that I pleased the Lord. The ultimate question is what will He say?”
What are you doing daily to impact the lives of others? Are you showing kindness? Goodness? Love? After you have left this earth, will people share about your impact in their lives? The work that you do here on this side, is it pleasing to Him? What will He say? You be the judge.