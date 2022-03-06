For six generations, the McCulloughs have called Mississippi home. There’s no place I would rather live, work and raise a family. I’ve been blessed to work in our family business in the private sector and to serve the people of our state in various roles, including as the executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority under Gov. Phil Bryant.
We can all be proud of Mississippi’s economic development wins and what they mean for our communities. The Toyotas, Amazons and Continental Tires of the world are making a big difference for people in Blue Springs, Olive Branch, Clinton and across the state. Hundreds of smaller, less heralded economic development wins do the same.
But as necessary and exciting as these individual projects are for our economy, it doesn’t erase the need to create an even better environment for economic growth, from Main Street to your street. For that to happen, Mississippi leaders should embrace transformative change that works for good for all Mississippi entrepreneurs and workers.
That is why I support the elimination of our state’s income tax.
While working to recruit industries to Mississippi, every day we compete with states like Tennessee, Texas and Florida. These states operate without an income tax, a factor that makes it easier to attract capital investment. Private capital investments create social, cultural and economic opportunities, namely jobs, attracting new people and businesses. The result is higher government revenue and enhanced quality of life. This is the genius of America’s free enterprise system.
This isn’t just a talking point. It’s what I have experienced first-hand, as well as what the data shows.
Over the past decade, states without an income tax have achieved population growth that was twice the national average. They have gained real economic growth that is 36% higher than average, in addition to higher household incomes.
For these reasons, Mississippi isn’t alone in wanting to repeal its income tax. Currently, there are 10 states where this issue is alive. And over the past year, 12 states have acted to significantly reduce taxes.
However, this is not a call to reckless abandon that would see $1.9 billion cut from our state’s budget at one time. Repealing the income tax can and must be done responsibly. The state needs sufficient revenue to pay for the things Mississippians desire and deserve from government — public education, roads and bridges, public safety, and economic development, to name a few.
Fortunately, Mississippi is on pace to experience its second billion-dollar surplus in as many years. Projected state reserves are conservatively estimated to top $4.4 billion next year. Our state has an unprecedented cushion to implement a meaningful reduction in income taxes immediately and to phase out the remainder of the income tax over time as both our economy and government revenue grows. This thoughtful approach both gives Mississippi families suffering under the burden of near-record inflation immediate relief and smartly preserves the ability of our state to fund necessary obligations.
Today’s dialogue over income tax elimination is not a choice between funding education and roads versus tax cuts. We can eliminate the income tax while continuing to fund government services responsibly.
If every Mississippi working family has thousands of dollars in additional disposable income, some will either save that money for when they really need it or spend it in our restaurants, shops and businesses. This enhanced economic activity will, in turn, spur job creation and wage growth. The stronger our economy becomes, the less people will need to rely on government.
Over the past decade, Mississippi leaders have worked together to make our state more competitive. Legislators have increased funding for workforce development. The franchise tax, which is a tax on private capital investment, is being phased out in a few years. These are wise moves that create an environment for Mississippians to enjoy economic growth.
Eliminating the income tax is a bigger step that will pay bigger dividends for Mississippians as we stay on a path of more and better jobs with higher incomes.
Now is the time. We can do this.