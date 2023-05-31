Matthew Becker mug

On May 22, 2023, the Russian Volunteer Corps and the Free Russia Legion crossed from Ukraine into Belgorod Oblast, Russia. These two groups allegedly comprise Russian citizens aligned with the Armed Forces of Ukraine. These groups allegedly used American Humvees and M1224 MaxxPro MRAPs as part of their operation.

MATTHEW BECKER, Ph.D., teaches on politics and security issues in Eastern Europe at the University of Mississippi. He may be reached at MatthewBeckerPHD@gmail.com.

