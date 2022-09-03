Point by Dr. Ed Holliday
Mississippi has been struggling for years to rise from the bottom of the states in education. Together, we can be wise as per Proverbs 17:16, “Of what use is money in the hand of a fool, since he has no desire to get wisdom?”
I am thankful that on many levels Mississippi children have been improving their test scores in reading. Education is changing, and the way children now visually learn by video makes it even more imperative for reading skills. Internet search engines are great tools when used by skillful readers who can find answers and videos to fix, cure, discover and uncover many layers of scholarship. But in this ever-developing technological world, the ability for Mississippians and Americans to read well is our best national defense.
Other countries that want to replace the American dollar as the world’s reserve currency, suffocate world trade routes or declare war on a neighboring country to steal its lands and resources must be prepared to deal with America. If our children are reading well, they are learning well; and if America is to maintain its technological advantage we must first read. And Mississippi has many good reasons to read because Mississippians have authored some of the best books ever written.
But how does Mississippi draw all our citizens into that thirst for knowledge? How can we work in unison to spur on desire to learn, to hope and to build? We do need more investment as we are seeing teachers’ salaries raised. But we need something new. Something we can brew here in Mississippi.
We need statewide programs like former Mayor Jack Reed Jr.’s “Tupelo Reads.” We need churches and community centers to utilize creative reading programs for children. We need to provide opportunities to advance their reading skills.
Mississippi has the ingredients to develop the best reading platform in America. We need to be the absolute best readers in the nation — and a multitude of good things will follow.
Counterpoint by the Rev. James Hull
The best and easiest answer to these questions is Pre-K.
It’s a proven, scientific fact that children are able to learn 12 to 18 months sooner than thought just a few years ago. If states and the federal government would invest in a universal model for Pre-K, the entire issue of and need for reading skills would greatly diminish.
It’s not really a proven fact, but there is anecdotal evidence that a huge number of children drop out of school because of their frustration over their inability to read. Reading programs have been around since my 44-year-old was in elementary school and have obviously have not made the huge difference we had hoped.
I can distinctly remember that when my 41-year-old was seriously struggling with reading in the third grade, it cost us $30 a week for a reading specialist and almost a whole year to get her on track. Today she has a bachelor’s degree, is a senior NCO in the military and a co-owner with her husband in a business.
Reading doesn’t come as naturally and easily with every child as it comes with others. We all need different levels of investments, attention and care. Reading is the gateway to a child’s successful life. First a child learns to read, then they read to learn.
Which brings me to two other key points — or at least key to me. First, our education system is antiquated to the point of being counterproductive. We’ve been “doing school’ the same way for over 100 years. Really?
And secondly, education is grossly underfunded. And now that teachers are leaving classroom in droves — according to several news reports earlier this week — because of pay and politics, we need to increase and re-direct educational resources.
In my mind, teachers — not just administrators — should be making $100,000 a year.
