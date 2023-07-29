The Department of Justice has announced it is suing Texas Republican Gov. Gregg Abbott for using floating barriers in the Rio Grande river to stop migrants who are breaking U.S. law by illegally crossing the Southern border.

Newsletters

CAL THOMAS is a nationally syndicated columnist who appears in hundreds of newspapers and regularly appears on Fox News and other media outlets. Readers can contact him at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.

Tags

Recommended for you