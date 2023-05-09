As Donald Trump maintains and builds on his commanding lead in polling of the Republican presidential nominating contest, the notion of  the former president's “inevitability” gains momentum.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for May 2023

Carl Golden Mug

Newsletters

CARL GOLDEN is a senior contributing analyst with the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University in New Jersey. You can reach him at cgolden1937@gmail.

Recommended for you