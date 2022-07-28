Jameson Taylor’s recent opinion editorial titled “Biden Medicaid expansion is not a good idea for Mississippi” provides unique insight into the Medicaid policy shell game being played by our state leaders.
In a typical shell game, shells are placed face-down. A small ball is placed beneath one of the shells so that it cannot be seen, and they are then shuffled in plain view. The game is notorious for its use by those who employ shills and sleight of hand.
Taylor’s editorial poses the question: “Why expand coverage to a group that doesn’t really need it?” His question is policy sleight of hand, and his shell game audacity is reinforced by shills in our state government that, according to Taylor, “have steadfastly refused to expand Medicaid” because “coverage is already available on the Obamacare exchange” and “Mississippi Medicaid already covers a lot of people.”
On this side of the shell game table, Medicaid is only available to Mississippians with disabilities, low-income children and pregnant women, and extremely low-income parents. Also, regardless of how low their income is, Medicaid is not available to childless adults. A “coverage gap” exists in Mississippi because the Affordable Care Act premium subsidies are only available for people with a household income of at least 100% of federal poverty level; for a family of three, that’s an annual income of $23,030.
FPL is an abbreviation for federal poverty level, which is a measure of income used to determine eligibility for Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program, as well as premium subsidies and cost-sharing subsidies in the ACA exchange. In Medicaid expansion states, people qualify for Medicaid if they earn up to 138% of the FPL and for premium subsidies if their income is above that level but does not exceed 400% of the FPL.
In Mississippi, because we have not expanded Medicaid, eligibility for premium subsidy eligibility starts at 100% of the federal poverty level, leaving a gap of thousands of working families unable to afford health coverage.
Taylor continues his Medicaid policy sleight of hand by asserting “adults earning between 100% and 150% of the federal poverty level (FPL) are currently eligible for a zero premium silver benchmark plan on the Obamacare exchange.” His shell game strategy would have Mississippians completely ignore the fiscal and human distress caused by the existing health “coverage gap” in Mississippi.
Because Mississippi has not expanded Medicaid, virtually all non-disabled childless adults with incomes below 100% of FPL, as well as many parents with incomes below 100% of FPL, are not eligible for Medicaid or any financial assistance to help them afford health insurance for their families.
If you should happen to run into Jameson Taylor and his shills at the Neshoba County Fair, keep walking. Better yet, tell them ACA premium subsidies are not available to a substantial number of working Mississippi families, and they don’t qualify for Medicaid unless they meet the existing stringent guidelines.
