Point by Ed Holliday
The mainstream media’s heaps of hypocrisy are influencing some sheep of democracy to support unhealthy leadership. America’s new weakness in the world and profound embarrassment are the result of the recent Afghanistan tragedy and debacle. America has just lost its second war ever. But why would America show such weakness in a world of predator countries wanting to see America’s power diminished? One profound fact that presents its ugly head is the lack of fairness in America’s newsrooms and mainstream media.
Will the media who cheered members of the U.S. House to impeach President Donal Trump because of a phone call to a foreign leader use the same standards on a president who has blundered, botched and completely fumbled the Afghanistan situation into the biggest foreign disaster during our lifetimes? Will the mainstream media who used to shout questions and show disdain to Trump do the same to President Joe Biden?
Will Black leaders hold Biden to the same standards as they do other leaders? Just recently, as Biden was speaking about Hurricane Ida, he said, “I’m here with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well...” His advisor is 47 year-old African-American Cedric Richmond. If Trump had called one of his Black advisors such as Ben Carson “my boy,” would he have been castigated?
We are living in a world where America’s enemies are emboldened. Our open Southern border is an invitation to thousands of ISIS prisoners just released by the Taliban. America’s tremendous debt is inviting Russia and China to challenge the American dollar as the world’s reserve currency. Little Rocket Man in North Korea has started back his nuclear reactor. The Chinese Communist Party wants world domination, and Russia wants a weak America.
Is our mainstream media failing us? A healthy democracy must have a strong, vibrant and fair media. Is America’s new weakness linked to a lapdog press for our present administration and congressional leadership?
Counterpoint by the Rev. James Hull
There is so much to respond to, I don’t know where to start. Let me think. Oh, what about here in Mississippi, where the media are giving Gov. Tate Reeves a pass on his lack of leadership regarding the resurgence of COVID-19 and the troubling Delta variant. I have listened to virtually every one of his press conferences on Mississippi Public Broadcasting, and this man is a child trying to sound grown up. Moreover, he has nothing substantive to say regarding effective policy. Once again, Mississippi is one of the nation’s leaders in something bad — unvaccinated adults and rise in new COVID-19 infections.
Just saying.
But, directly to the point: All I’m hearing on CNN and MSNBC and reading in other “liberal” outlets like the Washington Post, New York Times and The Atlantic is what a botched job Biden has done with the withdrawal. Quite frankly, I agree. For a president who hung his campaign hat on foreign policy, Biden, in my mind, did a terrible job of planning.
Whether it was rapid Taliban movement or poor intelligence, every American should be troubled by the lack of logistics and planning.
There, I said it. I criticized the president I voted for and support.
Which brings me something else I don’t see or hear much of from my friends on the other side of the aisle. It was Biden’s predecessor, not Biden himself, who set this fiasco in motion nearly two years ago by holding meetings with the Taliban without the Afghan government.
And now we have right-wing militia groups touting the Taliban as a good model for overthrowing the U.S. government.
Wonder why we aren’t hearing more about that?