Welcome to the looooove boat, M’issippi style!
“I want to tell all of you — anyone who needs to hear it — that you are loved.”
That came from Gov. Tate Reeves in his 2022 State of the State address. He continued, “You are valued. Your life has purpose, and your life has meaning. Your state needs you. Even if you don’t know it, your life is a blessing to others. We are glad that you are here, living and with us.”
Hmmm.
What he particularly loves, though, is data. He said so: “You all know how fond I am of data. I love it. I swim in it. It’s what I do for fun.”
Hmmm.
So what does his speech tell about this abounding love.
He sees:
- things from a conservative perspective, “Y’all know that I am a conservative;”
- “conservative, common-sense reforms” enacted by the Legislature as key to improvements in school performance along with teachers and parents;
- critical race theory as “a looming threat” to our schools;
- his decisions during the pandemic as responsible for improvements in the state economy and tax collections;
- elimination of the state income tax as the means to “lift families out of poverty;”
- increasing the number of Capitol Police as the solution to ending Jackson’s high crime rate, particularly the murder rate; and
- great merit deserving rewards for the sacrifices teachers and law enforcement officers made to perform their duties during the pandemic.
No doubt he loves those who agree with this. But what about those who see things differently?
Those who see:
- local school boards and superintendents, and the many NGOs that actively support our schools, equally deserving credit for improved school performance;
- no need to be concerned about critical race theory, listening to state education officials, local school boards and teachers say this is not being taught nor about to be taught in our schools;
- the massive infusion of federal money for pandemic relief mostly responsible for improvements in the economy and tax collections;
- the income tax cut as a political ploy since the state economist reported his data indicates it would have little real impact;
- much more than just additional Capitol Police needed to address Jackson’s crime and murder rate, especially since much of that occurs outside their limited jurisdiction — the Capitol Complex Improvement District; and
- nurses and other frontline health care workers meriting rewards as much as teachers and law enforcement officers for their sacrifices during the pandemic.
They also wonder if the governor just doesn’t see the need to address:
- mental health care and child protection services in accordance with court mandates;
- fix, not rent, out our state parks;
- emergency room overcrowding;
- food deserts;
- high infant mortality and teen pregnancy rates;
- declining rural population; and
- low wages.
Hmmm.
Perhaps he’s just myopic, like many politicians seeing only what he wants to see. Or maybe the governor’s love boat really doesn’t have room for everybody.
“The eye is the lamp of the body; so then if your eye is clear, your whole body will be full of light. But if your eye is bad, your whole body will be full of darkness." – Matthew 6:22-23