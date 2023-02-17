The most recent Real Clear Politics polling average finds nearly two-thirds of all Americans think the country is on the wrong track. Real wages are down for 22 straight months, inflation has people worried about the security of their economy, and we are, to recall the words of Jimmy Carter, suffering through a period of malaise.

Peter Roff

PETER ROFF

