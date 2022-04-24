On April 8, Gov. Tate Reeves issued a proclamation declaring April as Confederate Heritage Month. Republican Gov. Kirk Fordice began the practice in 1993 at the request of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. Every governor since has continued to observe the racist relic, including Democratic Gov. Ronnie Musgrove and Republican Govs. Haley Barbour, Phil Bryant and Reeves.
Monday, April 25, is observed by law as Confederate Memorial Day. According to MS Code 3-3-7, state government offices will close and nearly 25,000 state employees will enjoy a day off with pay, courtesy of Mississippi taxpayers — almost 40% of whom are Black.
These Black taxpayers hold intimate knowledge of Mississippi’s history where nearly half million African Americans were enslaved by their white owners. Even more vivid are the memories of the 100 years following the end of the Civil War and Emancipation. This sacred limb of the human family tree suffered torture, lynching, denial of personhood and full citizenship — all in the name of protecting the myth of the Lost Cause, white supremacy, and the white governing power structure. Mississippi’s Legislature is still majority white, although Mississippi has the largest percentage of African Americans in the country.
Many Mississippians still seem confused about critical race theory, so much so that legislators passed an anti-CRT bill recently that is now law. Few understand what the framework is about. According to Robin D’Angelo, author of "White Fragility," “racism goes beyond mere prejudice and discrimination. ... Racism is a policy, not a feeling; a structure, not an event. Racism occurs when a racial group’s prejudice is backed by legal authority and institutional control. ... (It) occurs when legislators make laws that reinforce the ideology of racism.”
Examples of codified racism in Mississippi include this current Confederate Heritage Month, Confederate Memorial Day, as well as other examples, such as how our state government honors Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday alongside Confederate General Robert E. Lee’s birthday. Or, how the last Monday in May, marked as National Memorial Day, is celebrated in Mississippi as Jefferson Davis’ birthday. These are neon lit examples of systemic and institutional racism; they are baked right into the racial socialization of our state’s culture, constitution and laws.
The good news is that Mississippi is changing. In 2020, under pressure by the SEC and NCAA, Mississippi adopted a new state flag which did away with the Confederate battle emblem. And just this February, the top administrator in the Mississippi House of Representatives moved the statue of a former governor known for his racist rhetoric, Theodore Bilbo, from public display to a closet. And, just days ago, Reeves signed a bill that would replace Mississippi’s state song containing racist language, “Go Mississippi,” with a new one, “One Mississippi,” which incorporates many of the positive attributes of our state, of which we can all be proud.
Let’s not wait for the SEC and the NCAA to come calling again with threats of shunning our state because of negative racist symbols, laws and practices. It’s up to us — regular citizens, as well as corporate and business executives, bankers, sports fans, and all other persons of influence — to demand that our elected officials bid farewell to Confederate Heritage Month and to rescind the law establishing Confederate Memorial Day. Morally, as well as economically, we must act.
On Monday, April 25, North Mississippi citizens, faith and community leaders, will stand together in a public demonstration to call for the removal of racist relics from our commonly held traditions, property and government.
Join the effort — right now — by calling and writing your elected representatives, our Senate and House leaders, and our governor today.