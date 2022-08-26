He called more than 1,500 Mississippi State University sporting contests. That doesn’t cover the interviews he conducted as an announcer for WELO. He also worked as the voice of the Tupelo Golden Wave.
Jacob Sanford Cristil.
Most of us who grew up listening to him knew him as “Jack.”
In essence, Jack Cristil provided the sounds of our lives for more than 58 years.
The Oren Dunn City Museum will present “Jack Cristil: Wrapped in Maroon and White,” beginning Thursday, Sept. 1, in a special exhibit. We are open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
It’s an honor to show a smattering of the artifacts that reflect such a stellar career. There is the program from the 1980 football game against Alabama. You know the one that has gone down in gridiron history at State as one of the biggest wins for the university. The Bulldogs upset the defending national champion Crimson Tide 6-3, putting the kabosh on the two-time national champions’ 28-game winning streak.
There’s also the first Egg Bowl he called back in 1953. C. R. “Dudy” Noble hired Jack that year. His first game to call was a 34-6 victory over what was then Memphis State on Sept. 19, 1953.
We’ll also display a maroon jacket from Iupe’s. The Lupe family were big Mississippi State fans and provided the broadcast team with maroon blazers on several occasions. They ran a department store for decades, and the store was a sponsor for the broadcast. Every commercial ended with “Iupe’s on the square in Canton.”
Also included in the exhibit are a couple of briefcases. Kay Cristil and Rebecca Nelson provide the story behind these: “Daddy was very organized and always had a place for everything. These briefcases went with him to work and ball games.”
Rebecca continued, “In my opinion, the black briefcase is the single most poignant item in the collection because of the quotes taped to it. The very fact he typed them, cut them out and taped them to the briefcase is testament to the degree to which he was moved by their messages.”
A native of Memphis, Jack accumulated a plethora of awards during his career, including a record 21 honors as Mississippi Sportscaster of the Year and the Southeastern Conference Broadcaster of the Year in 1988.
The Oren Dunn City Museum is grateful to the Mississippi State University Archives and Special Collections at the Mitchell Memorial Library and the Cristil family for sharing the memories and artifacts with us for this exhibit. We are especially grateful to Jessica Perkins-Smith, the university archivist, for spending the better part of an afternoon with us and allowing us to comb through the boxes of artifacts.
We appreciate this partnership with Mississippi State in allowing us to bring the story of Jack’s life to Tupelo, where so many people loved and appreciated him, not just as the “Voice of the Bulldogs,” but as a World War II veteran, at work at WELO Radio and WTVA-TV, and as a troubadour for Tupelo High School.
A reception and program involving the exhibit is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 8, from 6-9 p.m. at the Oren Dunn City Museum. Please, join us and our partners Rebecca and Kay and representatives from Mississippi State University as we celebrate the beginning of college football season and the legacy of Jack Cristil.
