Last week, Oxford’s Board of Aldermen voted to codify its Affordable Housing Commission into its code of ordinances. This is a welcomed development. For years, Oxford has struggled to provide quality, affordable housing, which our housing insecurity lab’s recent report documents in great detail.
Our research shows, for example, that median rents in our community have increased by 13% since 2005, and the share of all renter households who pay 50% or more of their incomes toward housing increased by 11%. Meanwhile, incomes only increased by 3%.
The codification of this independent housing commission, then, is an important first step toward meaningful housing reform. Among other things, the commission is now empowered to recommend changes in codes and ordinances in order to increase the supply of affordable housing in Oxford.
However, the questionable membership of the previous affordable housing commission combined with the loose structure of this new commission is cause for concern.
The previous commission consisted of 13 members, two of whom were local developers. One of those developers is the proposed co-chair of the new, nine-member commission. To be sure, Oxford needs a range of expertise to address its affordability crisis. Yet allowing developers to advise the city on how to build more affordable housing presents a clear financial conflict of interest.
The proposed co-chair of the new commission, by their own admission, actively lobbied the mayor and Board of Aldermen to waive hundreds of thousands of dollars in fees and construction variances in order to build Oxford’s two affordable housing developments, Belle Rivers and Eastover. That same developer, referencing these two developments, told The Daily Journal, “I don’t want to put on a show that I’m a philanthropist. I am making money off this.”
If developers now get to shape Oxford’s affordable housing policies, how can the public be confident those developers won’t only give consideration to policies that provide them a direct financial benefit? Alternatively, how can the public be assured that full consideration will be given to policies that serve the public good but may come at the detriment to developers’ own financial gain?
Appropriate guard rails need to be in place to ensure that the housing needs of people, rather than profits, are put first. A commonsense solution is to require all new commission members to complete a Statement of Economic Interest, disclosing their income sources along with any and all potential conflicts of interest. These statements should be made publicly available for review, allowing our citizens to hold the commission and city accountable to the public’s interests. Oxford would not need to reinvent the wheel here. Members of statewide commissions are already required by law to do this.
A second concern stems from the glaring omission of any low-income residents from the previous commission. According to the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of the Census, nearly 1 in 3 Oxford residents live in poverty. Approximately 62% of all renter households earn less than $35,000 per year. The lack of representation of low-income residents on the previous commission is especially egregious given that low-income residents make up such a large share of Oxford’s population, including the majority of its renter households.
Low-income residents arguably have the greatest stake in affordable housing, as they suffer most from its absence. Yet the city of Oxford excludes them from any real decision-making authority in combatting the conditions of housing insecurity that disproportionately harm them.
Across the country, hundreds of local community action agencies (CAAs) that receive federal funding are required by law to reserve one-third of their board seats for low-income residents in the neighborhoods they serve. This ensures that low-income residents can directly participate in the development, planning, implementation, and assessment of antipoverty programming.
Oxford’s new commission should follow this model. At a minimum, three of the nine seats should be reserved for Oxford’s low-income residents, so that they can directly determine the future of their housing, their neighborhoods, and their livelihoods.
This designation, and a requirement that commission members submit a Statement of Economic Interest, are commonsense solutions that require nothing more than institutional will. Importantly, these solutions will increase transparency in local government, preserve the integrity of the commission’s actions and ensure that the new affordable housing commission works to the clear benefit of those whose housing needs are greatest.