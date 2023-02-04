James Meredith is still on what he calls his third — and last — mission from God. The first part was to visit all 82 counties, which he started in October 2021 in Lee County. Now he's planning to tour the state to visit every city in Mississippi with at least 400 Black residents.
Meredith and I chatted by phone this week after Vijah Shah reached out about the graphic novel "Man on a Mission," published last summer. I got a copy, read it in one sitting and immediately reached out to Meredith.
"There have been a lot of books with my name in it, but that book is written between the third and sixth grade level. Every two pages I looked at delivered a clear message," Meredith said, explaining why he calls it one of the most important books ever written about him — because it is easily accessible and understood by school-aged children.
Aram Goudsouzian — the Bizot Family Professor of History at the University of Memphis and author of several books, including "Down to the Crossroads: Civil Rights, Black Power, and the Meredith March Against Fear" — wrote the book from Meredith's perspective. He also penned an essay (which Meredith called the most important part of the book) that goes into more detail about the genesis of the book, Meredith and why it was important to tell the story the way he and his fellow contributors did.
Bill Murray — an acclaimed illustrator and syndicated cartoonist whose work has appeared in the Saturday Evening Post, Ebony, Jet, Reader’s Digest, the Chicago Defender and USA Today — illustrated the graphic novel. The entire thing is impressive, but seeing historic photographs rendered in his style as part of the storytelling brought tremendous impact to many pages.
Shah, a book editor and scholar who spent several years with University Press in Oxford, edited "Man on a Mission." He's also one of the biggest cheerleaders for the work, second — obviously — to Meredith, who heaped praise on the finished product and raved about both Goudsouzian (who he said wrote "by far the most significant book dealing with the most significant thing I ever did," referring to "Down to the Crossroads") and Murray.
"When (Murray) called me, when he was talking about taking on this (book), he told me one thing. 'They've been trying to write you out of history ever since you came on the scene, and I'm not going to let it happen,'" Meredith said.
The book doesn't shy away from Meredith's contradictions, either. It is jarring to first read pages about former Mississippi Gov. Ross Barnett, the infamous segregationist who repeatedly tried to block Meredith's entrance to the University of Mississippi, then get to the pages where Meredith later endorsed Barnett in another failed run for governor. But it's all there because history often isn't pretty, and people are complicated, which everyone involved with the project wanted to capture and preserve.
Complicated is also something Meredith believes the next leg of his third mission from God will be. He aims to talk to as many church elders and leaders as possible about what he calls "the black white issue" because he feels "the root of it is in religion."
Meredith harkened back to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous quote about Sunday mornings being the most segregated time in America, adding that nobody has successfully done anything about that.
At 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 17 at Square Books in Oxford, Meredith hopes to begin a journey that will address it and bring about a concerted effort to affect positive change in race relations. It's the next chapter for this man and his mission.
