The mention of James Meredith evokes an array of reactions from people, ranging from respect to consternation to “that man is crazy as a June bug.”
Meredith has heard them all. He says none of that bothers him before admitting that this is one of those lies he keep telling himself. He’s just well practiced at hiding it. Still, James Meredith is well assured of who he is, even if he isn’t always well assured of what he wants to say. The latter may be because he has so much he wants to say — so many thoughts competing for attention — that it's hard for him to decide with what to lead and what to leave unsaid.
Some call it rambling. I call it holding court. And that’s what the civil rights icon did this week in Tupelo. Billed as “A Conversation with James Meredith,” the event I ended up moderating would have been better described as “Listening to James Meredith Expound.”
And there was absolutely nothing wrong with that.
In broad terms, Meredith talked about how much things have changed in the nearly 60 years since he became the first Black student at the University of Mississippi yet how much remains just a newer version of the same inequality he and others fought so fiercely in the 60s. The separate water fountains are gone, he said, which is nice. And schools are technically desegregated, though integrated, he said, is a different term most schools have yet to truly achieve.
Still, despite the advances, and with more opportunities available, the ability to reach those opportunities remains grossly unequal — advantages still tilted toward higher socioeconomic classes made up mostly of white people. (Poor is poor, Meredith says, whether you are Black or white. But you can’t ignore the fact that a higher percentage of Black people are poor than white people are.)
But Meredith’s main topic was what he called the moral decline of Mississippi. The same moral decline exists everywhere, but he’s only concerned with Mississippi because that’s where he lives and where he feels he can have the most influence. So he’s traveling to all 82 Mississippi counties over the next six weeks to talk about the Ten Commandments, the Golden Rule and the need for a Christian revival in our state.
Lee County was his first stop, and before he joined me at the Link Centre for a public forum, he stopped by the Tupelo Police Department where he talked with two officers who greatly impressed him. He spoke glowingly and repeatedly of his conversation there, where they reportedly shared the same concerns he has — that our young people are becoming more and more emboldened in their immoral and even criminal activities, which has only worsened during the pandemic that took hold last year.
Ask him how to address this, how to spark that revival and instill gospel teachings, and specifics are harder to find. But he clearly has a starting point: elected officials, community leaders and — in particular — church elders. Too many church leaders are not spending enough time teaching their flocks, instead focused on other, more selfish aspirations. By his own admission, he’s not quite brave enough to say that out loud publicly in fear of the negative reaction he might receive. “Don’t fear man, fear me,” he says he feels God tell him when he is timid.
Meredith also admits to still being a little nervous — perhaps anxious — at times when he speaks. He confided that he didn’t know what to expect from our interview. We have talked before, but this was the first time I’d interviewed him publicly. Yet he says he is still concerned with what people think and on what interviewers will choose to focus.
But he clearly relishes the spotlight, in being able to stand before people and share what’s on his mind. It energizes him. During the event, at times his voice would raise and his cadence quicken to that of a Southern gospel preacher filled with the Spirit and on a holy roll. And just when I thought he might explode forth — perhaps even into a realm that might give credence to the whole “that man is crazy as a June bug” — he would naturally slow and calm and continue with his point, still in control of his court.
Nevertheless, Meredith can himself still be silenced or awed. I saw it Friday morning. An older white lady sitting on the front row stood and told the story of how Meredith, on his way to Ole Miss, stopped at a courthouse where her uncle worked. The uncle told Meredith not to do it, that he was only going to stir things up and that he should leave well enough alone.
“Thank you for going through with it and stirring things up,” she told him afterward. He sat in a chair autographing a book for her, and she hugged his neck. He was momentarily silenced, clearly emotional and moved. James Meredith, at that moment, was not holding court but merely holding it together.
And, at 88, he still experiences a childlike excitement. His wife, Judy Alsobrooks Meredith, said she “had to listen to him” talk for two weeks about the event in Tupelo and how much he was looking forward to it. She was (partly) joking about the “had to listen to him,” herself lovingly touched by how much it meant to Meredith to be able to take a stage and share not only his story but what has clearly been on his mind and heart for several years now.
A man in his twilight naturally looks to legacy. A man like James Meredith — who has seen so much, experienced so much, overcome so much and attempted to change so much — probably even more so. I wouldn’t know. Most of us wouldn’t.
And he certainly has earned the right to sit at home, enjoy his family, read, relax and enjoy life at leisure until he is called home. But that would be a waste, he says. More importantly, he says God told him now is not the time to rest.
“He really got me with how much I want to get through those gates,” Meredith told me when I asked him why he’s doing this instead of relaxing. “God told me that if I wanted to get through those gates, I needed to do this. So that’s what I’m doing.”
And so James Meredith is now on what he calls his “Third Mission from God.” The first was to challenge white supremacy by enrolling at Ole Miss in 1962. The second was to "expose and challenge the fear that kept white supremacy our way of live,” which culminated in the "Walk Against Fear" from Memphis to Jackson in 1966.
But Meredith also calls this his “last mission.” In talking with him, in watching him, he is a man with the clear understanding and acceptance of his mortality. And as his legacy, he wants people to hear the name James Meredith and think not of his standoff at Ole Miss, not of being shot in a civil rights march, not of his politics that have veered right and left, but instead of the Ten Commandments and the Golden Rule, of the U.S. motto emblazoned on currency, “In God We Trust.”
"Everybody likes to think what they're doing connected with religion is good," Meredith said. "But I ain't never thought it was good that you knew about the Ten Commandments, but you didn't practice them and you didn't teach them to the rest of the people. That's what God told me: 'You've got to tell the people what you know.'"
Say what you will about James Meredith. At a time most of us would be kicking back and enjoying a life well lived, he’s out there doing what he believes is God’s work and trying to make Mississippi a better place to live. Agree with him. Disagree with him. But respect him. He’s earned it.