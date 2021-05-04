On Sunday night, Tupelo was positioned in the path of a powerful storm. Though it was a storm that developed quickly, it was soon inevitable that we would take a hit from the tornado, which had already damaged Calhoun County and other communities in its path.
At 9:30 p.m. the city declared a local emergency. The storm hit shortly after, and our battle-tested crews went to work. Unfortunately, Tupelo is no stranger to tornadoes. But fortunately, our past experiences have prepared our city well for these disasters.
As in prior natural disasters, Fire Chief Thomas Walker was designated the city’s emergency response officer, and Chief Operations Officer Don Lewis was designated as the city’s emergency relief officer. No time was wasted in responding to the needs of the city after the storm came through. The first call came in at 10:07 p.m.. Our response teams were ready, and I am extremely proud of their work.
In addition to answering calls, the Fire Department immediately started “windshield assessments,” driving through impacted areas to assist where needed. Our firefighters are true heroes of our city, and they stepped up and handled the storm’s emergencies efficiently.
Tupelo Water & Light crews were dispatched prior to the storm, and Director Johnny Timmons reported 1,000 homes without power. Within three hours, TW&L had power restored to 75% of these homes. They also were busy repairing downed power lines and poles. The TW&L crews perform dangerous work, and they are absolutely the best. As of Monday morning, Timmons said there were approximately 50 homes without power. These are mainly homes that were badly damaged with electrical boxes pulled from walls where power cannot be turned on for safety precautions until repaired by an electrician.
Public Works crews spent the night clearing roads and right of ways from fallen trees and debris. The Police Department, led by Chief Bart Aguirre, assisted crews to block off areas that were impassable. By 3:25 a.m. Monday, all streets were passable thanks to Director Chuck Williams and TPW crews.
Times of disaster reveal how vital it is for the city to have competent, capable, and qualified individuals in key positions. As a city, we are fortunate to have great leaders in key positions.
When a natural disaster strikes, there are multiple city departments that work together to provide safety and assistance to our residents. I thank each of these city employees for their dedication and hard work. What an amazing effort! Most important, I am thankful that no citizens were injured in this storm. Unlike most weather events, Sunday night’s weather deteriorated quickly.
The emergency policy states that city and school storm shelters open when a tornado watch has been issued in Lee County. In this case, there was no tornado watch and Lee County went straight into a tornado warning. Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned and his team worked as quickly as possible to get the shelters opened, as did the Tupelo Public School District. Farned reported record numbers were in the shelters for this storm. That is good news – people were taking the weather seriously and taking necessary precautions for the safety of their loved ones.
I write this article with gratitude that the citizens of Tupelo are safe. We have some work to do as many must repair or rebuild. We have done it before, and we will do it again. It’s what we do. It’s the Tupelo Spirit.